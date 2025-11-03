Digital Consumption & Intimacy
Growing exposure to explicit online content is shaping expectations and affecting relationships, especially among young users
We may be proud that India is the fourth-largest economy. However, we should also remember that we are the third-largest consumer of online adult content in the world. One-third of internet traffic and one-third of data usage reportedly relate to such content, and the male–female ratio of users is approximately 2:1.
This is causing concern in society.
What are the facts, and how is this affecting us?
Exposure to explicit content has changed the concept of intimacy — from mutual caring to using someone; from emotional connection to purely physical activity; from private affection to public display; and from lasting satisfaction to instant gratification.
Our sexual scripts have changed. The shifts include:
· Objectification of women as sexual objects
· Degradation of partners
· Portrayal of dominance, aggression, exploitation and coercion
· Increased acceptance of violent or risky behaviour
· Greater permissiveness and normalisation of such behaviour
Sexual attitudes are shaped by culture and family. Behaviour is influenced culturally but often learned from peers. Online content can act as a “super-peer.”
Among men, problematic consumption consistently reduces sexual satisfaction.
Reasons include:
· Comparing real partners with unrealistic on-screen representations
· Disappointment when a partner does not imitate acts seen online
· Frustration from not experiencing the variety shown online
· Choosing online content over intimacy with a real partner
There are two types of users: recreational users and problematic users.
About 80% fall into the recreational category, while around 14% develop problematic patterns.
Recreational use is occasional and voluntary, without guilt or regret, and may not cause harm.
Problematic Pornography Usage (PPU) involves:
· Excessive use
· Loss of control, preoccupation and craving
· Repeated failed attempts to cut down
· Withdrawal symptoms
· Negative consequences
· Continued use despite harm
Recreational users generally do not require intervention. It is those with problematic use who may require psychiatric help.
The writer is a sexologist. Mail him at dr.narayana@deccanmail.com