Digital Consumption & Intimacy

We may be proud that India is the fourth-largest economy. However, we should also remember that we are the third-largest consumer of online adult content in the world. One-third of internet traffic and one-third of data usage reportedly relate to such content, and the male–female ratio of users is approximately 2:1.

This is causing concern in society.

What are the facts, and how is this affecting us?

Exposure to explicit content has changed the concept of intimacy — from mutual caring to using someone; from emotional connection to purely physical activity; from private affection to public display; and from lasting satisfaction to instant gratification.

Our sexual scripts have changed. The shifts include:

· Objectification of women as sexual objects

· Degradation of partners

· Portrayal of dominance, aggression, exploitation and coercion

· Increased acceptance of violent or risky behaviour

· Greater permissiveness and normalisation of such behaviour

Sexual attitudes are shaped by culture and family. Behaviour is influenced culturally but often learned from peers. Online content can act as a “super-peer.”

Among men, problematic consumption consistently reduces sexual satisfaction.

Reasons include:

· Comparing real partners with unrealistic on-screen representations

· Disappointment when a partner does not imitate acts seen online

· Frustration from not experiencing the variety shown online

· Choosing online content over intimacy with a real partner

There are two types of users: recreational users and problematic users.

About 80% fall into the recreational category, while around 14% develop problematic patterns.

Recreational use is occasional and voluntary, without guilt or regret, and may not cause harm.

Problematic Pornography Usage (PPU) involves:

· Excessive use

· Loss of control, preoccupation and craving

· Repeated failed attempts to cut down

· Withdrawal symptoms

· Negative consequences

· Continued use despite harm

Recreational users generally do not require intervention. It is those with problematic use who may require psychiatric help.

