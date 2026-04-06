Designed To Pause: The Rise of Doing Nothing

Urban life has always been built for momentum. Movement, output, efficiency. Nothing about it is accidental. “It is a given that cities are built for speed and productivity and that is not incidental. It is by design,” says Nagesh Battula, founder and managing director, Organo Eco Habitats Pvt Ltd. “Governments and urban planners have always engineered cities as growth engines, built to drive consumption, accelerate commerce, and maximise contribution to GDP. Every individual is drawn into that stride. You rush because the city rushes. You accelerate because the environment around you is accelerating.”

But something, he says, has shifted. “The essential purpose of GDP growth is to maximise individual happiness, joy, self-fulfilment, and health. Growth was never the destination. It was always meant to be the vehicle. When the vehicle becomes the destination, something breaks.”

What we are seeing now, he adds, is that break and the response to it. “The emergence of spaces designed for stillness and pause is not a rejection of growth, it is a course correction toward its original intent.”





Letting nature set the pace

On the outskirts of Hyderabad, in Shankarpally, The Baby Elephant Farm offers a clear glimpse of what this shift looks like on the ground. The regenerative farm and retreat, founded by Ravi and Kavita Mantha, is built on a simple idea. “Slow down and let nature take the lead,” says Kavita. At its heart is a food forest, with over 50 varieties of fruits, vegetables and greens growing together. “We wanted to grow food the way it is meant to be grown. Diverse, seasonal, without chemicals, and in a way where everything supports each other,” she says. “Permaculture, biodynamics, Korean natural methods, these are not trends for us. They are ways of returning to balance.” The experience, she explains, is intentionally unhurried. “Farm walks, fresh meals, long pauses. You are not told to rest here. The space allows it.” For Kavita, it all begins with food.

“Food, for me, was always the starting point. When you grow it yourself, you begin to understand how deeply it is connected to your body, your mood, your energy. The idea was not to create a getaway. It was to create a space where people can reconnect with something they already know but have moved away from.” Nothing at the farm is rushed. “Not the way we grow food, not the way we cook, not the way we live through the day. That pace changes you.” And in many ways, she adds, the farm is not designed as an escape at all. “Stillness does not need to be taught. It comes naturally when the environment is right. The farm simply creates that environment.”





Designing for stillness

What does it really mean to design a space where doing nothing is the point?“I’d push back gently on the premise. We’re not designing for doing nothing,” says Nagesh Battula. “What we’re designing for is clarity. Spaces that slow the noise down just enough for a person to hear themselves think, to reconnect with what matters to them. You don’t have to teach someone to exhale in a garden. The space does it for them.”

Nature, he explains, is not just aesthetic. It is functional. “Light, water, greenery, these are physiological and psychological triggers that the human nervous system has been responding to for thousands of years.” A successful slow space, then, is not really about rest alone. “Rest is a byproduct. The real outcome is intentionality.”

Healing beyond hospitals

For wellness practitioners, this shift is not surprising. If anything, it is overdue. “We do believe that healing is not only about doctors, hospitals and medicines, or sports and aggressive fitness schedules, it needs to be holistic,” says Siddharth T. Reddy, Co Founder and CEO, Tre Wellness. “The body needs time to slow down and get away from all the stimuli that it is constantly bombarded with to concentrate on healing.” At Tre Wellness, that thinking shapes every detail. “Each space has been designed taking into account the calming of all the senses,” he says. From locations set away from noise and light pollution to landscapes that avoid sensory overload, the idea is deliberate simplicity. “There is no piped music in outdoor spaces. There are no clocks put up. Suggested and structured digital detox areas have been planned.” Even food follows the same philosophy. “There is no freezer, so food is fresh. Few items like sugar, wheat, caffeine, chillies are never used.”

The intention is not just to offer rest, but to create a reset. “To achieve the goal of slowing down, a combination of inactivity and special activities are structured to bring the body back into balance.”

Why we can’t switch off

If stillness has to be designed, what does that say about how we live?“Constant stimulation plays a big role,” says Renuka Cherukuri, Founder, Kefi Wellness. “We’re always engaged, consuming, responding, trying to stay updated. Over time, this becomes a habit. So when we finally pause, it doesn’t immediately feel restful. It can feel unfamiliar, even a little uncomfortable.” Stillness, she insists, is not lost. Just neglected. “Stillness isn’t something we’ve lost. It’s just something we’re out of practice with.”

That is where designed spaces step in. “They can be very supportive, especially today when even our personal spaces are filled with stimulation,” she says. “Having an environment that feels calmer and more intentional can make it easier for the body and mind to slow down.”At Kefi Wellness, the approach is intentionally simple. “Engaging with art or working with the hands helps people ease into the practice of slowing down. It gives the mind something gentle to focus on.”And it does not require a retreat. “If you don’t have access to such a space, you can create this at home. The idea is not to do more, but to do something with presence.” So have we forgotten how to rest? “Not at all. We’ve just moved a little away from it. Sometimes, having a bit of structure can actually help us reconnect. But the deeper shift is in how we approach everyday life,” she says.