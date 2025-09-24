Derm-Approved Fab Smooth Skin Moves

When it comes to skincare, one size does not fit all. So do not believe what Instagram tells you. An effective skincare regimen is not necessarily complex; it simply requires regular use and being user-friendly according to the different types of skin.

The Specifics

Dr Renuka Nalawade Rajale suggests for oily skin: Mild foaming cleanser, niacinamide serum, oil-free sunscreen by day, and gel-based moisturiser plus ceramide cream at night. For sensitive skin: Gentle fragrance-free cleanser, cooling hydrating moisturiser, and broad-spectrum sunscreen.

Expert Assessment

“A dermatologist-approved routine begins with a skin assessment,” says Dr Chandani Jain Gupta, Elantis Healthcare, New Delhi. “Physician-led routines focus on gentle cleansing, targeted treatment, hydration, and daily sun protection, prioritising safety, efficacy, and prevention.”

Different Skin Types

No two skins are alike — each has its own story and needs. For healthy, radiant skin, personalise your routine. Sensitive skin requires a patch test before new products, and barrier-repairing ingredients like squalene, emollients, and ceramides help reduce redness, irritation, and flare-ups.

Dr Shweta Tripathi, Senior Consultant Dermatologist & Aesthetic Injector and Founder of MySkindom Clinic, says, “For oily skin, the focus is managing excess sebum (oil) production without stripping the skin. Look for a salicylic acid–based foaming cleanser that helps clear clogged pores, followed by a lightweight, non-comedogenic moisturiser that hydrates without adding oil.” Never skip SPF, as sun exposure can worsen oiliness and lead to breakouts. Avoid relying on random home remedies, as they can disrupt your skin’s balance. The priority for dry skin is hydration and moisture retention. Choose a gentle, hydrating face wash that doesn’t dry out the skin, pair it with a hyaluronic acid serum for deep hydration, and finish with a ceramide-based moisturiser to lock the moisture in. Consistency is key to keeping dryness and flakiness away.

Being Right

A healthy skincare routine is about prevention as much as treatment. Always protect your skin barrier, avoid excessive exfoliation, and never skip sunscreen. If you are struggling with acne, pigmentation, or unexplained sensitivity, consult a dermatologist rather than experimenting on your own. “Personalised skincare is a long-term investment in your skin’s health. Less is more. Stick to 3–4 essential products—cleanser, moisturiser, sunscreen, and a targeted serum if needed. Adjust products seasonally; oily skin can feel dry in winter, so add a richer moisturiser then. And remember, hydration comes from both topical care and diet. Drink water and eat a balanced, antioxidant-rich diet to support skin health from within,” says Dr Ajay Rana, dermatologist, aesthetic physician, founder, and director of ILAMED.

Dr Sweety Darall Tomar, Co-Founder, Skinisma Aesthetics, says that dermatologist guidance ensures correct product layering and prevents irritation from actives like retinoids or acids. By tailoring care to skin type, one achieves not just cosmetic improvement but long-term skin health. Consistency is more impactful than complex routines. Dr Sweety adds, “Overloading skin with products may backfire, causing irritation or barrier damage. A routine designed with dermatological precision helps achieve radiant, resilient, and youthful skin.”

Take Care

Always use sunscreen, regardless of how cloudy or rainy the weather may be; frequently exfoliate; and thoroughly hydrate your body and your skin. Avoid harsh scrubs, especially for sensitive skin, and don’t use heavy oils for oily/acne-prone skin. “For any persistent skin issue, immediately talk to a skin specialist. I always suggest women change pillowcases and towels frequently, as they attract a lot of oils over time, and they must be washed or sterilised regularly. Also, it’s important to introduce new actives gradually to your skincare routine. One should monitor changes in their skin and adapt to the season and age. Consistency, patience, and ongoing education are key to sustainable results,” says Dr Divneet Kaur, CEO & co-founder of Dermabay.

Dermatologist Tips

Dr Satish Bhatia, a board-certified aesthetic dermatologist at the Indian Cancer Society in Mumbai suggests using oil-free products and regular cleansing. “Don’t over-wash, use loofahs or scrubs, or use harsh products that strip the natural skin oils. Always patch test new products to ensure they don’t irritate your skin before applying them to your entire face.”

Dr Nishita Ranka, Board-Certified Dermatologist & Medical Director, Dr Nishita’s Clinic for Skin, Hair & Aesthetics, Banjara Hills, Hyderabad, says, “Introduce new products slowly and one at a time. Adjust product textures with the seasons. Maintain skin health from within with antioxidants in your diet.” Great skin isn’t built overnight — it’s the result of consistent, intelligent care. Choose based on skin biology, not popularity, and your skin will thank you in the long run.