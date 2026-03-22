Cooking Without Gas

From hotels to homes, everybody is bearing the brunt of the LPG crisis. While LPG has been the main fuel for cooking in India, there are methods beyond the traditional gas to whip up a meal. To cook anything, all you need is heat. You can get that from many alternative options – induction stoves, toaster ovens, rice cookers and microwaves.

Alternative Cues

Candice Lock Mirchandani, chef & partner, Chinita Real Mexican Food, feels that electronic cooking tools have more pros than gas stoves. “For one, gas stoves release harmful gases that you might not even know you are inhaling in a poorly ventilated kitchen. The biggest disadvantage of using electronic cooking tools is that you will not be able to use any of them during a power outage,” she says.

Induction cooking is fast, precise, and it keeps the kitchen cooler. Induction systems provide instant heat adjustments, making them ideal for tadka (tempering spices), where timing and temperature are critical. Advanced ovens further extend this capability by offering controlled humidity and temperature environments — something traditional gas cooking cannot precisely replicate. “This allows for consistent gravies, perfectly baked breads, and even slow-cooked dishes with repeatable results. The idea that Indian cooking ‘needs a flame’ is increasingly being challenged by technology that delivers better precision and consistency,” adds Chef Nikhil Rastogi, Unox India.

Ready-To-Eat Meals

Many urban consumers are increasingly shifting toward ready-to-eat (RTE) and frozen foods, driven by time constraints, nuclear households, and rising dual-income lifestyles. “Improvements in product quality, wider variety, and better cold-chain availability have also reduced the perception gap between freshly cooked and packaged foods. Most ready-to-eat frozen products are pre-cooked or partially cooked before packaging using industrial methods such as steaming, frying, or baking. They are then rapidly frozen using techniques like Individual Quick Freezing (IQF), which helps retain texture, flavour, and nutritional value,” says Sameer Varma, executive director, ColdStar Logistics. These products are designed for alternative heating formats such as microwaves, air fryers, and electric ovens.

Indian Food Complexities

If you are wondering if no-gas solutions realistically handle the complexity of Indian cooking, from tempering spices to slow simmering, fret not. “If we step back, it’s a very precise system built on timing, sequencing, and temperature control. Tempering spices is about reaching a specific point where aroma is released without tipping into bitterness. Once we understand that temperature, induction can achieve it very consistently. In some ways, it even removes a degree of guesswork. Slow cooking is even less dependent on flame. A dal, for instance, responds to steady heat and time. Electric systems are very good at holding that consistency without fluctuation,” advises Pradyumna Harithsa, Chef & Co-Founder, Circa 11, Bangalore.

Overcoming Challenges

With a combination of tandoor and induction, one can manage curries, breads, and even Asian dishes with slight adjustments. Boiling, steaming, and simmering work seamlessly on induction. The limitation comes with techniques that require very high direct heat, like wok cooking. “The bigger challenge is maintaining speed and consistency when everything is made fresh to order, which we’ve addressed by adding multiple induction units. These alternatives work well but require better planning and specific equipment, and aren’t always as flexible as cooking on a flame. A common misconception is that cooking without gas compromises taste or authenticity, which is untrue; rather, this encourages a more thoughtful approach to technique. To fully transition to a gas-free kitchen, Indian households would require both practical and behavioural changes. Reliable electricity, one good induction cooktop, and compatible cookware are essential, especially since Indian cooking often involves preparing several dishes at once,” says Rahul Lunawat, co-founder, PHURR.

Fire-Roasted Carrots with Gochujang and Black Bean Glaze, Whipped Labneh (Courtesy: Pradyumna Harithsa, Chef & Co-Founder, Circa 11, Bangalore)

Ingredients

• 800 g to 1 kg carrots, peeled

• 2–3 tbsp neutral oil

• Salt and cracked black pepper

For the gochujang black bean glaze

• 2–3 tbsp gochujang

• 1 tbsp fermented black beans, roughly chopped

• 1 tbsp soy sauce

• 1 tbsp rice vinegar

• 1 tbsp honey

• 1 tsp sesame oil

• 1 tbsp grated garlic

• 1 tbsp grated ginger

• 2–3 tbsp water

For the whipped labneh

• 400 grams thick yoghurt or labneh

• 2–3 tbsp olive oil

• 2–3 cloves confit garlic (or roasted garlic)

• 1–2 tbsp garlic oil (or olive oil)

• Zest of ½ lemon

• Salt, to taste

Method

1. Toss the carrots in oil, salt, and pepper. Roast in a preheated oven at 200°C for 25–30 minutes or until tender and lightly caramelised at the edges.

2. To make the gochujang black bean glaze, combine everything in a small pan and simmer gently for a few minutes until slightly thickened and glossy. Taste and adjust. It should feel balanced — savoury, slightly sweet, with a bit of acidity and depth.

3. To make the whipped labneh, please note that if you are using yoghurt, strain it for a few hours until thick. Whisk everything together until smooth and light.

4. To finish, toss the roasted carrots in the warm glaze and return to the oven for 5 minutes, just to let it coat and slightly caramelise.

5. Spread the labneh on a plate, arrange the glazed carrots over it, and finish with something crisp on top (toasted nuts or thin vegetable crisps).

Ghee & Coconut Sugar Brownies (Courtesy: Pure & Sure)

Ingredients

• 1.5 cups wheat flour (atta)

• ½ cup unsweetened cocoa powder

• ½ cup coconut sugar (adjust to taste)

• ½ cup ghee (melted)

• ½ cup milk (or any plant-based milk)

• ¼ tsp vanilla powder

• ½ tsp baking powder

• A pinch of salt

• Optional: nuts or chocolate chips

Method

1. Preheat oven to 180°C. Grease a pan with ghee.

2. Mix ghee, coconut sugar, milk, and vanilla until smooth.

3. In another bowl, combine flour, cocoa, baking powder, and salt.

4. Gently mix dry ingredients into wet (don’t overmix).

5. Add nuts or chocolate chips if you like.

6. Pour into the pan and bake for 20–25 minutes.

7. Cool, slice, and enjoy.

Chicken Tikka (Courtesy: Chef Nikhil Rastogi, Unox India)

Ingredients

• Chicken Thigh Boneless (cut into 50 g chunks) 1 kg

• Ginger garlic paste, 40 g

• Salt: 20 g

• Kashmiri Red Chilli Powder 20 g

• Red Chilli Powder (spicy) 10 g

• Lemon Juice 15 ml

• Hung curd, 200 g

• Cardamom Powder 1 tsp

• Garam Masala Powder 15 g

• Jeera powder, 10 g

• Kasoori Methi Powder 5 g

• Mustard Oil 20 ml

For the garnish

• Coriander (chopped): 20 g

• Lemon wedges: 6 nos.

• Onion Rings, 50 g

• Ghee: 20 grams

• Fresh Cream 20 g

• Chaat masala to taste

Method

1. Apply ginger-garlic paste to the chicken chunks along with red chilli powder, Kashmiri chilli powder, salt, lemon juice and store in a chiller for four hours.

2. In a mixing bowl, place hung curd, mustard oil, cardamom powder, kasoori methi powder, jeera powder, garam masala powder, both the red chilli powders, and salt and mix thoroughly.

3. Squeeze the chicken chunks out of the first marinade and place them in the second one, and leave them for 6-8 hours in a chiller.

4. Skewer the chicken chunks and place them inside the oven.

5. Once they come out of the oven, baste them with a slurry of ghee and cream, and then sprinkle chaat masala and chopped coriander on top.

6. Serve onion rings and lemon wedges along with mint chutney.