A Perfect Matcha

In the ever-evolving wellness cafeteria of life, where every aisle screams “detox,” one unlikely duo has emerged as both the overachiever and the popular kid: Matcha and chia. Overnight, we have come up with lattes and overnight oats with their smug superfood vibes.

New Green Glow

Matcha has been sipping its way through centuries of Japanese tea ceremonies. They are rich in catechins, particularly EGCG (epigallocatechin gallate). They boast detoxifying properties that support liver function by reducing inflammation and oxidative stress. “Matcha brings this earthy complexity, not just to the palate, but to your liver’s party as well,” says Chef Shriram Rajendran, founder of Scoop Dawg and MAPO Hakka Chinese, who has cheekily layered it into frozen yoghurt parfaits that are “wildly photogenic and good for you.”

And then there’s chia seeds, packed with omega-3 fatty acids, fibre, and plant-based protein, which support digestion and slow the absorption of toxins. When soaked, chia develops a gel-like consistency, which is exactly what gives it its functional flair. “It’s not just a texture thing,” explains Chef Mothi, a culinary consultant and executive chef who’s obsessed with the health-taste balance. “Chia’s high fibre content helps in flushing out waste, aiding the liver’s natural detox pathways.”

Gone are the days when wellness tasted like chalk; the new generation demands their liver to be cleansed with something delicious too. “Gen Z wants food with benefits and stories—not just indulgence,” says Chef Shriram. “We’ve seen that with our superfood mix-ins. It’s not niche anymore—it’s expected.” Chef Mothi agrees: “You can’t trick this generation with a bland ‘health bowl.’

They want beauty, balance, and a little backstory.”

Taste of Tradition

Dr Avni Shah, nutritionist and functional medicine practitioner, says the matcha-chia pudding trend holds up to science. “Your liver thrives on antioxidants and fibre, both of which this dish delivers. EGCG from matcha has been linked to liver fat reduction, and chia’s soluble fibre helps reduce cholesterol, easing the liver’s load.”

Though it may seem like a very hi-fi thing to eat, the matcha chia combo is compatible with Indian palates too. “We’re experimenting with saffron, cardamom, and rose to give it that Desi twist,” shares Shriram. “We even toyed with a matcha phirni concept—still clean, but nostalgic.”

Chef Mothi adds, “Using regional nut milks like coconut or almond helps make it more familiar. I’ve even done a jaggery-sweetened version with mango and lime zest—works like magic.”

The texture of chia also resonates with Indian desserts like sabudana kheer, while matcha’s earthiness sits comfortably next to spice-forward ingredients like ginger, clove, or fennel. Whether you’re a wellness enthusiast, a social media foodie, or just someone who likes their liver in working order, matcha-chia pudding ticks all the boxes. “I like to enjoy my matcha with a side of rose syrup; it tastes delicious,” says Joel Fernandes. The combo of caffeine and theanine in matcha improves focus, attention, and memory, while promoting calm alertness and reducing jitters. It’s tasty, trendy, and—best of all—has actual benefits.

The Final Pow

• A clinical study found that

25 g/day of milled chia improved NAFLD: over eight weeks

52% of participants showed regression in liver fat, along with 9% reduction in visceral fat,

3% drop in LDL, and 8% decrease in free fatty acids

Matcha Magic

Ingredients

• Matcha-chia seeds 2 tbs

• Almond Milk or Coconut Milk ½ cup

• Jaggery or date syrup 1 tbs

Method

1. Mix 2 tablespoons of chia seeds with half a cup of almond or coconut milk in a jar and let it sit for 4–6 hours (you could leave it overnight too)

2. In a bowl, whisk 1 teaspoon of ceremonial-grade matcha with 2 teaspoons of warm water until silky and lump-free.

3. Once your chia base is ready, fold in the matcha for a green-speckled pudding. Sweeten with 1 teaspoon of jaggery or date syrup, then serve it in coupe glasses or mason jars.

4. If you’re feeling extra, add a sliver of dark chocolate or

citrus zest, cardamom, mango cubes, rose petals, toasted seeds, or fruit pearls.