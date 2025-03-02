Tips to avoid risks during peel-off



Chemical peels are commonly used to improve skin texture, tone, and overall appearance. However, it is important to consult a dermatologist and make sure you do it under guidance.



How It Works



Chemical peels are a non-invasive treatment that uses a chemical solution to remove the top layers of the skin, revealing smoother, brighter skin. A solution is applied on the clean skin which can cause the skin top layer to peel off. At times a solution which is applied on the skin does not exfoliate but still brighten your skin. During the procedure, a dermatologist applies a chemical solution (such as glycolic acid, salicylic acid, lactic acid, or trichloroacetic acid) to the skin. “This causes controlled damage to the outer layers, leading to peeling and revealing fresher, younger-looking skin. It helps to reduce fine lines and wrinkles, improves skin tone and texture, treats acne and acne scars, fades hyperpigmentation and sun damage and stimulates collagen production,” says Dr. Shilpa Patil, MD Dermatologist, Director of Ethoski Healthcare Pvt. Ltd.



Skin Boost



Chemical peels improve the skin texture by removing dead skin cells, revealing smoother skin. “Chemical peels also stimulate collagen production, which in turn helps to reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. It can help to reduce the appearance of age spots and hyperpigmentation,” says Celebrity Cosmetologist Dr. Mahnaz Jahan Begum, an esteemed Aesthetic Expert, Entrepreneur, and Founder of Keraderm Clinics. Dr. Debeshi Medical Head & Founder, Lueur Aesthetics, adds, “chemical peels are dermatological treatments that use specific chemical solutions to exfoliate the outer layers of skin. Depending on the depth (superficial, medium, or deep), they help improve skin texture, tone, and address specific concerns like acne, pigmentation, and fine lines.”



Do it Right



Chemical peeling often results in some amount of redness, dryness, and peeling. Once it is done you will also experience some amount of sensitivity to sunlight, temporary or permanent skin discoloration (especially in darker skin tones) and there is a risk of infection or scarring (rare, but possible). Chemical peels are commonly used to improve skin texture, tone, and overall appearance. However, it is important to consult a dermatologist and make sure you do it under guidance.Chemical peels are a non-invasive treatment that uses a chemical solution to remove the top layers of the skin, revealing smoother, brighter skin. A solution is applied on the clean skin which can cause the skin top layer to peel off. At times a solution which is applied on the skin does not exfoliate but still brighten your skin. During the procedure, a dermatologist applies a chemical solution (such as glycolic acid, salicylic acid, lactic acid, or trichloroacetic acid) to the skin. “This causes controlled damage to the outer layers, leading to peeling and revealing fresher, younger-looking skin. It helps to reduce fine lines and wrinkles, improves skin tone and texture, treats acne and acne scars, fades hyperpigmentation and sun damage and stimulates collagen production,” says Dr. Shilpa Patil, MD Dermatologist, Director of Ethoski Healthcare Pvt. Ltd.Chemical peels improve the skin texture by removing dead skin cells, revealing smoother skin. “Chemical peels also stimulate collagen production, which in turn helps to reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. It can help to reduce the appearance of age spots and hyperpigmentation,” says Celebrity Cosmetologist Dr. Mahnaz Jahan Begum, an esteemed Aesthetic Expert, Entrepreneur, and Founder of Keraderm Clinics. Dr. Debeshi Medical Head & Founder, Lueur Aesthetics, adds, “chemical peels are dermatological treatments that use specific chemical solutions to exfoliate the outer layers of skin. Depending on the depth (superficial, medium, or deep), they help improve skin texture, tone, and address specific concerns like acne, pigmentation, and fine lines.”Chemical peeling often results in some amount of redness, dryness, and peeling. Once it is done you will also experience some amount of sensitivity to sunlight, temporary or permanent skin discoloration (especially in darker skin tones) and there is a risk of infection or scarring (rare, but possible).

“Chemical peels can be beneficial for many people, but the right candidate depends on skin type, concerns, and medical history. Chemical peels are suitable for most skin types, but it is essential to consult with a dermatologist or skin care professional to determine the best course of treatment.

“There are many types of chemical peels, some are exfoliating and some are not. There are peels that come for specific skin concerns like acne, hyperpigmented skin and ageing skin. We also use some peels that work just in one days’ time like a party peel. Usually, we combine the peels with other treatments, such as microdermabrasion or laser skin resurfacing for the best of results,” says Begum.





Who Should Avoid Chemical Peels?



It is pertinent to remember that chemical peels may not suit everyone. This is especially true if you have sensitive skin or rosacea as it may cause irritation or worsen redness. Also, if you have active skin infections (cold sores, open wounds, severe acne breakouts), peels can worsen the condition. Customisation is key. Peels should be selected based on skin type, concerns, and tolerance. Peels can be combined with other treatments like microdermabrasion, lasers, or micro needling for enhanced results. “Proper sun protection and gentle skincare are essential after peels to avoid complications and get optimal results. Doctor’s post care instructions must be followed properly. Superficial peels can be done every 2-4 weeks, while deeper peels need longer intervals. While some milder peels are available for home use, professional peels are more potent and effective, and should ideally be performed by trained dermatologists,” says Debeshi.It is pertinent to remember that chemical peels may not suit everyone. This is especially true if you have sensitive skin or rosacea as it may cause irritation or worsen redness. Also, if you have active skin infections (cold sores, open wounds, severe acne breakouts), peels can worsen the condition.





Advantages of Chemical Peeling



Acne or Acne Scars: Salicylic or glycolic acid peels can help unclog pores and reduce scars. Hyperpigmentation & Dark Spots: Peels help fade sun damage, melasma, and post-inflammatory hyperpigmentation.



Fine Lines & Wrinkles: Medium to deep peels can improve skin texture and stimulate collagen production.



Uneven Skin Tone & Dullness: Superficial peels brighten and even out the complexion.



Rough Skin or Large Pores: Exfoliation from peels helps smooth the skin and refine pores.

“If you are pregnant or a breastfeeding woman, consult a dermatologist as some peel ingredients are not safe during pregnancy. For dark skin tones (for deep peels) there is a risk of post-inflammatory hyperpigmentation (PIH) or scarring. Milder peels are safer. If you have had a recent facial treatment or surgery, remember that your skin needs time to heal before undergoing a peel. Certain medications like Isotretinoin (Accutane) or strong retinoids increase sensitivity and risk of complications,” says Patil.



