Sports Other News 12 Dec 2019 Mohammad Azharuddin& ...
Sports, In Other News

Mohammad Azharuddin's son Asad marries Sania Mirza's sister Anam; see pics and videos

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Dec 12, 2019, 4:46 pm IST
Updated Dec 12, 2019, 5:01 pm IST
Soon after the marriage, Instagram was flooded with photos and videos from the ceremony.
Former Indian captain Mohammad Azharuddin's son Mohammad Asaduddin tied the knot with Sania Mirza's sister Anam Mirza on Wednesday in a pompous affair in Hyderabad. (Photo: Instagram)
 Former Indian captain Mohammad Azharuddin's son Mohammad Asaduddin tied the knot with Sania Mirza's sister Anam Mirza on Wednesday in a pompous affair in Hyderabad. (Photo: Instagram)

Mumbai: Former Indian captain Mohammad Azharuddin's son Mohammad Asaduddin tied the knot with Sania Mirza's sister Anam Mirza on Wednesday in a pompous affair in Hyderabad.

Their marriage was confirmed by Sania in an interview, where she also stated that the two have also been on Anam's bachelorette party. Soon after the marriage, Instagram was flooded with photos and videos from the ceremony.

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Finally married the love of my life ♥️♥️♥️ #abbasanamhi

A post shared by Asad (@asad_ab18) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Mr and Mrs 🥳 #alhamdulillahforeverything #AbBasAnamHi 📷 @weddingsbykishor @daaemi

A post shared by Anam Mirza (@anammirzaaa) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

My world ❤

A post shared by Anam Mirza (@anammirzaaa) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Pre wedding functions ! Moment of love happiness and joy ♥️😘🎉#abbasanamhi

A post shared by Asad (@asad_ab18) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

#SaniaMirza's Sister #AnamMirza marries Cricketer #Azharuddin's Son #Asad In #Hyderabad

A post shared by THE NEWS 18 (@thenews18official) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

.@mirzasaniar sister #AnamMirza ties the knot with #Azharuddin's son #mohammadasaduddin

A post shared by TVW NEWS India (@tvwnewsindi) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Mine ❤️ @anammirzaaa @nasimamirza @imranmirza58 @izhaan.mirzamalik

A post shared by Sania Mirza (@mirzasaniar) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

With my beautiful sisters and handsome brothers ! Love you all ♥️♥️#abbasanamhi

A post shared by Asad (@asad_ab18) on

Earlier, on Tuesday, Mohammad Azharuddin and Sania Mirza invited Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao to the wedding reception.

Mohammad Azharuddin invites Telanaga CM to his son's wedding reception; see pics

Azharuddin recently got a stand named after him at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad. The inauguration was done before the first T20I between India and West Indies.

On the other hand, Sania is looking to make a comeback to the tennis court. She very well may represent India at the upcoming Tokyo Olympics.

...
Tags: mohammad azharuddin, sania mirza, mohammad asaduddin, anam mirza
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)


Latest From Sports

India and West Indies team players arrived here on Thursday for the first one-day international to be played at the M A Chidambaram stadium on Sunday. (Photo: Twitter/ Virat Kohli)

India, West Indies teams arrive at Chennai for first ODI

Bad light played spoilsport on the second day of the first Test between Pakistan and Sri Lanka at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium here on Thursday. (Photo: AP)

Rawalpindi Test: Bad light plays spoilsport on day two, Sri Lanka on 263/3

Ace India wicket-keeper batsman MS Dhoni cast his vote at a polling station here on Thursday. (Photo: ANI)

Jharkhand: Mahendra Singh Dhoni casts his vote in third phase of polling

Barcelona's Lionel Messi is expecting a 'very strong' Real Madrid as both the teams are going to face each other in La Liga. (Photo:AFP)

Lionel Messi expecting 'very strong' Real Madrid ahead of El Clasico



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Thunberg, Swedish teen climate activist, named TIME magazine's 'Person of the Year'

"We can't just continue living as if there was no tomorrow, because there is a tomorrow. That is all we are saying," Thunberg told the magazine. (Photo: Screengrab)
 

As part of sweeping reforms, Saudi ends gender-segregated entrances for restaurants

Restaurants in Saudi Arabia will no longer need to maintain entrances segregated by sex, the authorities said on Sunday, further eroding some of the world’s strictest social rules as sweeping reforms take hold. (Photo: File)
 

PM Modi's tweet on LS elections 2019 bags India's 'Golden Tweet' of 2019

PM Modi’s “sab ka saath, sabka vikas” tweet celebrating the Bharatiya Janata Party's re-election victory in 2019 was the most retweeted and liked tweet of the year, making it the "Golden Tweet" in India. (Photo: File)
 

Bianca Andreescu wins Lou Marsh Trophy, becomes Canada athlete of year

Bianca Andreescu was awarded the Lou Marsh Trophy as Canada’s athlete of the year on Monday, capping a remarkable year in which the teenager became the country’s first tennis Grand Slam singles champion with her U.S Open triumph. (Photo:Twitter)
 

What does the four-year ban on Russia mean for them

Russia would be banned for four years from the Olympic and Paralympic Summer and Winter Games. That rules an official Russian team out of Tokyo 2020 and the Beijing Winter Olympics of 2022. (Photo: AFP)
 

Snake enters ground, interrupts Ranji cricket match

A snake entered into the Devineni Venkata Ramana Praneetha Ground, interrupting the Ranji Trophy match between Andhra and Vidarbha here on Monday. (Photo: Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Chess wizard Viswanathan Anand turns 50

Viswanathan Anand, India's torchbearer in chess and the country's first-ever Grand Master, has inspired a legion of players including the city-based R Praggnanandhaa. (Photo: File)

Sportsperson should have been ideal choice for NADA brand ambassdor: Jwala Gutta

India's top doubles player Jwala Gutta feels the National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA) should have appointed a sportsperson as its brand ambassador instead of Bollywood actor Sunil Shetty. (Photo:PTI/Twitter)

Mohammad Azharuddin invites Telanaga CM to his son's wedding reception; see pics

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao has been invited to the wedding reception of Mohammad Azharuddin's son Mohammed Asaduddin and Sania Mirza's sister - Anam Mirza. (Photo: PTI/Instagram)

South Asian Games 2019: India touches 300 medal mark

As the South Asian Games 2019 comes to a closure, India remained on top in the medal tally of the 13th edition. (Photo: ANI)

Clean sports is our agenda: Sports minister Kiren Rijiju

Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Kiren Rijiju on Tuesday said that clean sports is on the agenda of the government and they are creating awareness on the important issue of doping (Photo:DC)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham