Mohammad Azharuddin invites Telanaga CM to his son's wedding reception; see pics

ANI
Published Dec 10, 2019, 6:50 pm IST
Updated Dec 10, 2019, 6:57 pm IST
The Hyderabad Cricket Association's (HCA) president Azaharuddin and India's tennis star Mirza formally met Chief Minister Rao.
Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao has been invited to the wedding reception of Mohammad Azharuddin's son Mohammed Asaduddin and Sania Mirza's sister - Anam Mirza. (Photo: PTI/Instagram)
 Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao has been invited to the wedding reception of Mohammad Azharuddin's son Mohammed Asaduddin and Sania Mirza's sister - Anam Mirza. (Photo: PTI/Instagram)

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao has been invited to the wedding reception of Mohammad Azharuddin's son Mohammad Asaduddin and Sania Mirza's sister - Anam Mirza.

The Hyderabad Cricket Association's (HCA) president Azaharuddin and India's tennis star Mirza formally met Chief Minister Rao on Tuesday and invited him to the wedding reception.

 

The Telangana CM received the invitation and was seen exchanging pleasantries with Azharuddin and Sania.

Sania had also shared a picture on Instagram from Anam's Mehendi night earlier today.

"Mehendi night #AbBasAnamHi @anammirzaaa," Sania tweeted.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Mehendi night 💚❣️ #AbBasAnamHi @anammirzaaa

A post shared by Sania Mirza (@mirzasaniar) on

 

In a media interaction in October, Mirza had revealed that Anam would be tying the knot with Azaharuddin's son.

Azharuddin recently got a stand named after him at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad. The inauguration was done before the first T20I between India and West Indies.

On the other hand, Sania is looking to make a comeback to the tennis court. She very well may represent India at the upcoming Tokyo Olympics.

...
