search on deccanchronicle.com
Sports, Cricket

Ball tampering: Teary-eyed Steve Smith admits leadership failure, error in judgement

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Mar 29, 2018, 2:25 pm IST
Updated Mar 29, 2018, 2:49 pm IST
Cricket Australia banned Smith and David Warner for 12 months while Cameron Bancroft was banned for 9 months following ball-tampering saga.
"To all of my teammates, to fans of cricket and to all Australians who are disappointed and angry, I'm sorry," said Steve Smith. (Photo: AFP)
 "To all of my teammates, to fans of cricket and to all Australians who are disappointed and angry, I'm sorry," said Steve Smith. (Photo: AFP)

Sydney: Teary-eyed Steve Smith issued a public apology soon after his arrival in Sydney following the ball-tampering saga, which took place on March 24 in Cape Town on Day three of the third South Africa versus Australia Test, and rocked the cricketing fraternity.

"To all of my teammates, to fans of cricket and to all Australians who are disappointed and angry, I'm sorry," said Steve Smith.

 

"What happened in Cape Town has already been laid down...I want to make clear, as captain of the Australian cricket team, I take full responsibility. It was a failure of my leadership," added an emotional Smith as he addressed the media at the Sydney airport.

While Warner is said to be the instigator and Cameron Bancroft was the one who executed the plan, Smith's knowledge and failure to stop the plot, led to his 12-month ban.

Smith hoped that he can be a force for change and he will regret what transpired at Newlands for the rest of his life.

"If any good can come from this, is the lesson to others, I hope I can be a force for change. I know I'll regret for the rest of my life. I'm gutted. I hope in time I can earn back respect and forgiveness," said Smith before saying "sorry".

An emotional Steve Smith said he is "devastated" and the entire incident "was a huge error of judgement".

"I've been so privileged and honoured to represent my country and the Australian cricket team. I'm sorry and I'm absolutely devastated," said Smith, who won't be able to captain the country for next two years.

Smith, who has built a reputation of being one of the best modern-day batsmen, once again said that the ball-tampering in Cape Town was a one-off and it had never happened before under his leadership and it won't happen again.

" I've made a big mistake by allowing this to happen. It was a huge error of judgement. To my knowledge, this has never happened before. I can assure you it'll never be happening again," said Smith, taking responsibility of what transpired in South Africa.

"I don't blame anyone. I'm the captain. It was on my watch. I take responsibility," said Smith.

Smith, who tried his hard to hold back tears, ended the press conference on an emotional note.

“To the kids...any time you think about making a questionable decision, think about who you're affecting. You're affecting your parents. To see the way my old man's been... and my mum. It hurts," concluded Smith.

Tags: steve smith, ball tampering, david warner, cameron bancroft, cricket australia
Location: Australia, New South Wales, Sydney


Related Stories

Ball-tampering row: Smith-Warner bans, sandpaper, outrage and what we know so far
Video: Booed, surrounded by cops, called a cheat; Steve Smith faces heat at airport
Cameron Bancroft on ball tampering: I lied about sandpaper, really ashamed and sorry
Ball-tampering row: David Warner finally breaks his silence; here's what he said


ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Ball tampering: Teary-eyed Steve Smith admits leadership failure, error in judgement

"To all of my teammates, to fans of cricket and to all Australians who are disappointed and angry, I'm sorry," said Steve Smith. (Photo: AFP)
 

IPL 2018: Williamson named SRH skipper as Warner barred over ball tampering

Kane Williamson replaces Australia’s David Warner, who was banned for one year from cricket following his involvement in the ball-tampering scandal.(Photo: AP)
 

Chicken survives without head for a week after being decapitated

Meanwhile it isn’t clear how the bird lost its head with locals suggesting that it was attacked by another animal (Photo: YouTube)
 

Cameron Bancroft on ball tampering: I lied about sandpaper, really ashamed and sorry

“Everyone is disappointed about what we have done for the game. It is a great shock to everyone. We need to improve. I have never ever been involved in tampering of the ball. It completely compromises my values and what I stand for as a player and a person. It's not acceptable," said Cameron Bancroft. (Photo: AFP)
 

British Armed Forces will be involved in Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding day

Britain's Prince Harry and US actress and fiancee of Britain's Prince Harry Meghan Markle arrive at the Eikon Centre in Lisburn, on March 23, 2018, to attend an event to mark the second year of youth-led peace-building initiative Amazing the Space. (Photo: AFP)
 

Zicom Street Smart review: A must have for all cars

The Zicom Street Smart is nothing but a simple OBD-II (On-Board Diagnostics II) device that plugs into almost all modern vehicles available today.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Cricket

Deeply hurts to see the condition in which my mum and dad have been: Steve Smith

Cricket Australia previously issued a year long ban for Smith along with Warner, while opener Bancroft was handed a less severe ban of 9 months.(Photo: AFP)

IPL 2018: Williamson named SRH skipper as Warner barred over ball tampering

Kane Williamson replaces Australia’s David Warner, who was banned for one year from cricket following his involvement in the ball-tampering scandal.(Photo: AP)

Cameron Bancroft on ball tampering: I lied about sandpaper, really ashamed and sorry

“Everyone is disappointed about what we have done for the game. It is a great shock to everyone. We need to improve. I have never ever been involved in tampering of the ball. It completely compromises my values and what I stand for as a player and a person. It's not acceptable,

Ball-tampering row: Mickey Arthur slams 'boorish and arrogant' Australia cricketers

Mickey Arthur, who was the national coach from 2011-2013, said he had tried to change the culture within Australian cricket but was not able to. (Photo: AFP)

IPL 2018: Dhawan, Williamson likely candidates to replace David Warner as SRH captain

The IPL captains need to have a certain amount of stature which adds to their brand value.(Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham