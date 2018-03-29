search on deccanchronicle.com
Watch: Steve Smith’s teary-eyed, emotional press conference ‘devastates’ Twitter

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Mar 29, 2018, 4:25 pm IST
Updated Mar 29, 2018, 4:38 pm IST
While Smith and Warner are banned for 12 months, Bancroft is suspended for 9 months by Cricket Australia following ball-tampering row.
“To the kids...any time you think about making a questionable decision, think about who you're affecting. You're affecting your parents. To see the way my old man's been... and my mum. It hurts," said teary-eyed Steve Smith during a press conference. (Photo: AFP)
 "To the kids...any time you think about making a questionable decision, think about who you're affecting. You're affecting your parents. To see the way my old man's been... and my mum. It hurts," said teary-eyed Steve Smith during a press conference. (Photo: AFP)

Sydney: “To the kids...any time you think about making a questionable decision, think about who you're affecting. You're affecting your parents. To see the way my old man's been... and my mum. It hurts," teary-eyed Steve Smith could not hold back his emotions as he addressed the media on his arrival from South African on Thursday.

The series, which had its own share of emotionally and physically charged moments, brought the cricket world to a standstill after Cameron Bancroft was caught on camera ball tampering and then Smith admitted that he was aware of the plot, reportedly instigated by David Warner.

While Smith and Warner are banned for 12 months, Bancroft is suspended for 9 months by Cricket Australia. Although there's no escaping the fact that Smith allowed the entire scandal happen under his leadership, his media interaction has led to an emotional outpouring on social media.

 

