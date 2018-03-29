Watch: Steve Smith’s teary-eyed, emotional press conference ‘devastates’ Twitter

“To the kids...any time you think about making a questionable decision, think about who you're affecting. You're affecting your parents. To see the way my old man's been... and my mum. It hurts," said teary-eyed Steve Smith during a press conference. (Photo: AFP)

Sydney: “To the kids...any time you think about making a questionable decision, think about who you're affecting. You're affecting your parents. To see the way my old man's been... and my mum. It hurts," teary-eyed Steve Smith could not hold back his emotions as he addressed the media on his arrival from South African on Thursday.

Heartbreaking. Steve Smith has broken down delivering a message to young Aussie cricket fans. pic.twitter.com/l14AsvAhXz — cricket.com.au (@CricketAus) March 29, 2018

The series, which had its own share of emotionally and physically charged moments, brought the cricket world to a standstill after Cameron Bancroft was caught on camera ball tampering and then Smith admitted that he was aware of the plot, reportedly instigated by David Warner.

While Smith and Warner are banned for 12 months, Bancroft is suspended for 9 months by Cricket Australia. Although there's no escaping the fact that Smith allowed the entire scandal happen under his leadership, his media interaction has led to an emotional outpouring on social media.

DEVASTATING! — Michael Clarke (@MClarke23) March 29, 2018

Tough to watch Cameron & Steve go through the 2 statements they just made. They will learn from this & be better in the future I’m sure! — Mitchell Johnson (@MitchJohnson398) March 29, 2018

2 out of the 3 players fronting up to the media .. Speaking honestly and in great regret .. 1 speaking through a statement on social media .. !!! — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) March 29, 2018

‘Good people make mistakes’ .. I honestly think Steve Smith & Cam Bancroft are decent guys who had a moment of madness .. they deserve a 2nd chance and hopefully get the right support around them now .. Takes a lot guts to do what they did today .. — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) March 29, 2018

So very hard to watch, well done Smithy and Bangas, horrible to see the pain they are in! They did wrong but will be back bigger and better! #goodyoungmen — Ryan Harris (@r_harris413) March 29, 2018

Just seen @stevesmith49’s press conference. As a parent, I’m gutted for him & his family!



Shout me down if you want, but I’m speaking as a parent!



It will get better mate! — Kevin Pietersen (@KP24) March 29, 2018

Genuine, raw and emotional. A strikingly contrite response to the hysteria, outrage and vitriol clogging up the feeds. I could barely keep it together watching that. A bad mistake won’t define for me the character I’ve seen for a decade. Good human, bad choice. Still a good human — Peter Nevill (@pmnevill) March 29, 2018