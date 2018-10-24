search on deccanchronicle.com
LIVE| India vs West Indies 2nd ODI: India elect to bat, Kuldeep replaces Khaleel

Published Oct 24, 2018, 12:46 pm IST
Updated Oct 24, 2018, 1:15 pm IST
While Kohli and Rohit will be keen to repeat their Guwahati showing, Indian management will also want to test how the middle-order performs.
Visakhapatnam: Indian skipper Virat Kohli has won the toss and elected to bat in the second ODI against West Indies at the ACA-VDCA Stadium here on Wednesday.

India have made one change to the playing XI as Kuldeep Yadav has replaced Khaleel Ahmed in the team. West Indies, meanwhile, have brought in debutant Obed Mccoy in place of Oshane Thomas.

 

Preview:

Virat Kohli will be out to break Sachin Tendulkar’s record to become the fastest to score 10,000 ODI runs as India take on West Indies in the second ODI five-match series at the ACA-VDCA Stadium here on Wednesday.

While West Indies managed to score 322 runs as the Indian bowlers could not do much on a track which offered hardly anything to the bowlers, Rohit Sharma and Kohli bulldozed the Windies bowling attack as India chased down the target in 42.1 overs.

While the two will be eager to repeat the Guwahati showing, Indian management will also want to test how their middle-order performs as the countdown for ICC World Cup 2019 begins.

Windies, on the other hand, will want their top-order to come good and Shimron Hetmyer continue from where he had left in Guwahati. However, Jason Holder will be hoping that Windies bowlers drastically improve from how they performed in the first ODI. While the pacers did not threaten much, Kohli and Rohit milked the visitors’ spinners.

Squads:

India Final 12: Virat Kohli (Captain), Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni, Rishabh Pant, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Khaleel Ahmed, Umesh Yadav.

West Indies: Jason Holder (Captain), Fabian Allen, Sunil Ambris, Devendra Bishoo, Chanderpaul Hemraj, Shimron Hetmyer, Shai Hope, Alzarri Joseph, Evin Lewis, Ashley Nurse, Keemo Paul, Rovman Powell, Kemar Roach, Marlon Samuels, Oshane Thomas.

Match-timing:

The match is scheduled to start at 1.30 P.M. IST.

Live streaming:

The live streaming of the second India versus West Indies ODI will be available on Hotstar.com and Hotstar app.

Live telecast:

The live telecast of the match will be available across a number Star Sports channels.

...
