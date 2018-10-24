search on deccanchronicle.com
Sports, Cricket

Virat Kohli dethrones Sachin Tendulkar, becomes fastest to 10000 ODI runs

Published Oct 24, 2018, 4:11 pm IST
Updated Oct 24, 2018, 5:03 pm IST
The Master Blaster had taken 259 innings to reach the milestone but Kohli achieved it in just his 205th innings.
Kohli now becomes the fourth Indian cricketer after Sachin Tendulkar (18426), Sourav Ganguly (11221) and Rahul Dravid (10768) to join the 10000-run ODI club. (Photo: AP)
Visakhapatnam: Virat Kohli is breaking records for fun at the moment. After a scintillating century against the West Indies in the first ODI on Guwahati where he broke a host of records, the India skipper continued his fine run as he surpassed batting icon Sachin Tendulkar to become the fastest ODI batsman to reach 10,000 runs on Wednesday.

The Master Blaster had taken 259 innings to reach the milestone but Kohli achieved it in just his 205th innings, becoming just the 13th batsman to join the exclusive list.

 

Kohli now becomes the fourth Indian cricketer after Sachin Tendulkar (18426), Sourav Ganguly (11221) and Rahul Dravid (10768) to join the 10000-run ODI club.

Earlier on Wednesday, Kohli surpassed Tendulkar as the highest scoring Indian against West Indies in ODIs, going past his 1573 run mark.

The flamboyant right-hander also strolled past 1000 ODI runs in a cricket calendar year, already achieving the feat during 2012, 2013, 2014 and 2017.

...
virat kohli, sachin tendulkar, team india, west indies cricket team, vizag odi


India vs WI: Twitterati goes berserk as Virat Kohli becomes fastest to 10000 ODI runs

Kohli also surpassed Tendulkar as the highest scoring Indian against West Indies in ODIs, going past his 1573 run mark.
 

Virat Kohli dethrones Sachin Tendulkar, becomes fastest to 10000 ODI runs

Kohli now becomes the fourth Indian cricketer after Sachin Tendulkar (18426), Sourav Ganguly (11221) and Rahul Dravid (10768) to join the 10000-run ODI club.
 

