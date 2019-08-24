Sports Other News 24 Aug 2019 RIP Arun Jaitley: Sp ...
Sports, In Other News

RIP Arun Jaitley: Sports fraternity condoles demise of former finance minister

ANI
Published Aug 24, 2019, 2:13 pm IST
Updated Aug 24, 2019, 2:22 pm IST
It may be noted that Jaitley had also served as the president of Delhi & District Cricket Association (DDCA) in past.
Jaitley was admitted to the AIIMS earlier this month after he complained of restlessness. (Photo: File)
 Jaitley was admitted to the AIIMS earlier this month after he complained of restlessness. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: Passing away of former finance minister Arun Jaitley on Saturday was mourned by key sportspersons of the country who took to social media to pay their tributes to the deceased leader.

It may be noted that Jaitley had also served as the president of Delhi & District Cricket Association (DDCA) in past.

 

Also Read: Former Union minister Arun Jaitley passes away at 66

"The news of the untimely demise of former Union Minister Shri Arun Jaitley is very sad. May his soul rest in peace. #ArunJaitley," wrestler Geeta Phogat tweeted.

"RIP #ArunJaitley Ji. My sincere condolences to your family and loved ones," cricketer Shikhar Dhawan tweeted.

"Deeply saddened to hear that Mr Arun Jaitley is no more. A scholar...a cricket lover. Always helpful. Would remember the names of the kids doing well at U-19 level too. The world will be poorer in your absence, sir. #riparunjaitley," former cricketer Aakash Chopra tweeted.

"Senior BJP leader and former Finance Minister Shri @arunjaitley. The mind is disturbed by the death of Ji. Today we have lost an ideal leader, his lack will always be there. May his soul rest in peace. #ArunJaitley," wrestler Babita Phogat tweeted.

"Pained at the passing away of #ArunJaitley Ji. Apart from having served greatly in public life, he played a huge role in many players from Delhi getting an opportunity to represent India. There was a time when not many players from Delhi got a chance at the highest level," former cricketer Virender Sehwag tweeted.

"Saddened to learn about the passing away of Shri #ArunJaitley ji. My deepest condolences to his family, friends and admirers. Om Shanti," former cricketer VVS Laxman tweeted.

"A father teaches u to speak but a father figure teaches u to talk. A father teaches u to walk but a father figure teaches u to march on. A father gives u a name but a father figure gives u an identity. A part of me is gone with my Father Figure Shri Arun Jaitley Ji. RIP Sir," former cricketer and BJP MP Gautam Gambhir tweeted.

Also Read: RIP Arun Jaitley -- tall leader, economic reformist, cricket enthusiast

Earlier in the day, confirming the senior leader's demise, Protocol Division of AIIMS stated that Jaitley breathed his last on Saturday afternoon.

Jaitley was admitted to the AIIMS earlier this month after he complained of restlessness. He was placed under observation at the hospital's Cardio-Neuro-Centre.

Jaitley, first became a Cabinet minister in the government of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee in 2000. He then also went on to serve as the Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha from June 2009.

He was appointed the finance minister in the first term of Modi government in 2014. He opted out of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections citing health reasons.

...
Tags: arun jaitley
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Sports

PV Sindhu (Photo: AFP)

BWF World Championships: PV Sindhu storms into her third consecutive final

The 30-year-old also went past Sourav Ganguly to become second-highest run-scorer for India in ODI cricket. (Photo: Twitter)

'Detox Your Ego' sponsored by Rohit? Kohli reading this book leaves Twitter in splits

Senior off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin and chinaman bowler Kuldeep Yadav were left out while Jadeja got the nod in the playing XI. (Photo: AFP)

IND-WI first Test: Jadeja happy to repay captain Kohli's faith

In May 2019, disciplinary proceedings were initiated by WADA's Laboratory Expert Group (LabEG) and subsequently carried out by an independent Disciplinary Committee. (Photo: PTI)

'Sports Ministry to appeal against WADA's decision of suspending NDTL': Kiren Rijiju



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

PM Modi launches RuPay card in UAE

RuPay card scheme was launched in 2012 to fulfil the Reserve Bank of India's vision to have a domestic, open and multilateral system of payments.
 

5 Hottest Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ features for the discerning Indian

The Aura Glow variant is hands-down the best looking smartphone in the world.
 

This 4-in-1 pill can prevent heart problems

It’s much simpler to give people one medication that manages a couple of risk factors at the same time. (Photo: AP)
 

Skoda offers benefits of up to Rs 3 lakh in August 2019

All except Superb Sportline offered with a Skoda loyalty bonus.
 

Surprising Apple iPhone 11 leaks

Apple will be making a few surprise upgrades to the iPhone 11’s design, camera, Face ID and storage.
 

‘Unbelievable’: Mumbai man climbs airport wall, inspecting plane on runway; see video

A video soon went viral on social media where it can be seen that the man calmly walked over to the SpiceJet plane and inspect it. (Photo: Gul Panag/ video screengrab)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

'Sports Ministry to appeal against WADA's decision of suspending NDTL': Kiren Rijiju

In May 2019, disciplinary proceedings were initiated by WADA's Laboratory Expert Group (LabEG) and subsequently carried out by an independent Disciplinary Committee. (Photo: PTI)

Chennai basketball player aims at building on Junior NBA

Jeevika said meeting former and current NBA stars like Jabbar and Dwayne Wade was a dream come true moment for her, adding their words of advice and encouragement meant a lot. (Photo: File)

Indian Olympic Association blames NADA for NDTL's suspension

The NADA can still carry on with sample collection (blood and urine) but will have to get them tested by a WADA-accredited laboratory outside India. (Photo: AFP)

Months ahead of 2020 Olympics, WADA suspends India's dope testing laboratory

The suspension came into effect from August 20 but National Dope Testing Laboratory can appeal to Court of Arbitration for Sports (CAS) in Lausanne in the next 21 days. (Photo: AFP)

Dutee Chand confident of making Olympic cut

Dutee Chand, India’s first openly gay sports star is hoping to focus entirely on her running as she builds towards the Tokyo Olympics. (Photo:AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham