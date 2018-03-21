search on deccanchronicle.com
Hasin Jahan reveals Mohammed Shami's latest WhatsApp chat on Facebook

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Mar 21, 2018, 6:59 pm IST
Updated Mar 21, 2018, 7:11 pm IST
The 27-year-old Delhi speedster had also recently revealed that he had lost all hopes of reuniting with his wife.
Kolkata: Mohammed Shami’s wife Hasin Jahan on Tuesday took to Facebook to share pictures of the former’s WhatsApp conversation with a girl named Akansha.

Also read: Mohammed Shami in extra-marital affair? Wife Hasin Jahan posts WhatsApp-Facebook pics

 

It was on March 7 when Hasin Jahan had revealed about the same on social media.

On the same day, Shami’s BCCI central contract was upheld, raising questions on his cricketing future.  

Also read: Not worried about BCCI contract, my teammates know who I am: Mohammed Shami

Later on March 9, an FIR was filed against the cricketer under the charges of attempt to murder and domestic violence.

The 27-year-old Delhi speedster had also recently revealed that he had lost all hopes of reuniting with his wife.

Meanwhile, in a latest development, Hasin Jahan will meet West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday.

