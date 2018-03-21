Hasin Jahan reveals Mohammed Shami's latest WhatsApp chat on Facebook

Kolkata: Mohammed Shami’s wife Hasin Jahan on Tuesday took to Facebook to share pictures of the former’s WhatsApp conversation with a girl named Akansha.
Mohammed Shami has been in the news for the past few weeks due to reported involvements in extra-marital affairs.
It was on March 7 when Hasin Jahan had revealed about the same on social media.
On the same day, Shami’s BCCI central contract was upheld, raising questions on his cricketing future.
Later on March 9, an FIR was filed against the cricketer under the charges of attempt to murder and domestic violence.
The 27-year-old Delhi speedster had also recently revealed that he had lost all hopes of reuniting with his wife.
Meanwhile, in a latest development, Hasin Jahan will meet West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday.