Hasin Jahan reveals Mohammed Shami's latest WhatsApp chat on Facebook

Mohammed Shami has been in the news for the past few weeks due to reported involvements in extra-marital affairs. (Photo: Twitter)

Kolkata: Mohammed Shami’s wife Hasin Jahan on Tuesday took to Facebook to share pictures of the former’s WhatsApp conversation with a girl named Akansha.

Also read: Mohammed Shami in extra-marital affair? Wife Hasin Jahan posts WhatsApp-Facebook pics

Mohammed Shami has been in the news for the past few weeks due to reported involvements in extra-marital affairs.

(Photo: Facebook / Hasin Jahan)

(Photo: Facebook / Hasin Jahan)

(Photo: Facebook / Hasin Jahan)

It was on March 7 when Hasin Jahan had revealed about the same on social media.

On the same day, Shami’s BCCI central contract was upheld, raising questions on his cricketing future.

Also read: Not worried about BCCI contract, my teammates know who I am: Mohammed Shami

Later on March 9, an FIR was filed against the cricketer under the charges of attempt to murder and domestic violence.

The 27-year-old Delhi speedster had also recently revealed that he had lost all hopes of reuniting with his wife.

Meanwhile, in a latest development, Hasin Jahan will meet West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday.