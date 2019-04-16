LOK SABHA ELECTIONS 2019: INDIA DECIDES

search on deccanchronicle.com
Sports Cricket 16 Apr 2019 Yasss, says Dinesh K ...
Sports, Cricket

Yasss, says Dinesh Karthik : MSK Prasad assigned 'to console' Pant

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | BIPIN DANI
Published Apr 16, 2019, 9:53 am IST
Updated Apr 16, 2019, 9:56 am IST
India's young wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant who missed out the bus for the World Cup squad will be 'consoled and taken into confidence.'
Rishabh Pant and Ambati Rayudu were among the strong contenders for the selection, but the selectors seem to have had their faith in Karthik and Rahul. (Photo: AFP)
 Rishabh Pant and Ambati Rayudu were among the strong contenders for the selection, but the selectors seem to have had their faith in Karthik and Rahul. (Photo: AFP)

Mumbai: Dinesh Karthik was over the moon. He is in the team for the World Cup to be played in England and Wales.

While accepting the congratulatory message from this Reporter on his Whatsapp, he replied Yasss and sent his Sticker photo.

 

(Photo: Dinesh Karthik Whatsapp)(Photo: Dinesh Karthik Whatsapp)

 India's young wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant who missed out the bus for the World Cup squad will be "consoled and taken into confidence."

According to the highly placed sources in the BCCI, the 21-year-old Pant will be taken into confidence and explained the reason for his drop out by one of the selectors.

"Most probably the same assignment will be performed by the chief selector MSK Prasad, who himself was a wicket keeper and can explain him the situation under which he was dropped better."

Rishabh Pant and Ambati Rayudu were among the strong contenders for the selection, but the selectors seem to have had their faith in Karthik and Rahul.

"At present, we have plan only to talk to Pant", the source added. 

"Under pressure, we have seen Dinesh Karthik finishing matches. That scored for him", the chairman said at the media briefing.

"Pant is full of talent. There's a lot of time for him. It's just unfortunate that he's missed out", MSK had said.

Kirmani defends Karthik’s inclusion

Former India wicket-keeper, Syed Kirmani, who was also a selector in the past has hailed Karthik's choice.

Speaking exclusively over telephone from Bangalore, he said, "The selection committee has done a fair and right selection of the World Cup team. Pant no doubt is a gifted talent in abundance. He has a long learning way to go."

"Karthik has a lot of experience as an all rounder, can be match winner, game changer, an athlete with good fielding ability, if needed. An experience player has always comes handy at the time of crisis."

There will be one or even more selectors joining the team at the World Cup. "We are in the process of getting approval for the selectors' trip."

The selection committee meeting was not attended by the coach Ravi Shastri.

"He generally does not attend the selection meetings. But his and team management views were explained by the captain (Virat Kohli)", the BCCI source added.

...
Tags: msk prasad, board of cricket control in india (bcci), dinesh karthik, rishabh pant, india cricket team, 2019 icc cricket world cup


Latest From Sports

Barcelona have been knocked out in the quarter-finals three seasons running, and will be hoping to break the curse this year. (Photo: AFP)

Barcelona will aim to dominate United says Ter Stegen ahead of the clash at Camp Nou

The 33 year old has been selected in place of Rishabh Pant due to his experience of 91 ODIs. Karthik will be the second Wicket Keeper for the team, after MS Dhoni. (Photo: PTI)

Dream come true to be part of this World Cup team: Karthik

'It is my first World Cup, I'm very excited for that,' said Chahal. (Photo: AFP)

Excited to play in World Cup, but my focus is still on IPL: Yuzvendra Chahal

Arsenal are ahead of fifth-placed Chelsea, who have played a game more, on goal difference. Watford stayed 10th with 46 points. (Photo: AFP)

Premier League: Aubameyang's crazy goal helps Arsenal win 1-0 vs 10-man Watford



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Force Gurkha Xtreme gets ABS, priced at Rs 13.30 lakh

Force Gurkha Xtreme is available in 3-door version only.
 

Tiger Shroff is the force of nature: Karan Johar praises his 'SOTY 2' star

Tiger Shroff. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Michelle Obama praises Queen Elizabeth: 'She's wonderfully warm'

She said she had been touched by the queen's decision to wear a small pin badge the presidential couple had given her as a gift. (Photo:AP)
 

beyerdynamic Soul Byrd review: Music at its purest

The housing of the Soul Byrd’s drivers has been ergonomically designed to adapt to the shape of your ear.
 

On thin ice? Not at all, says India’s fastest distance ice skater

Today, he has put India on the world map by becoming India's fastest distance ice skater in long-track speed skating. (Photo: Vishwaraj R Jadeja)
 

No mercy! Ishaan Khatter gets punished for breaking traffic rule; watch viral video

'Dhadak' actor Ishaan Khatter has recently gotten into trouble for breaking major traffic rule in Bandra, Mumbai. (Photo: Instagram)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Cricket

KXIP vs RR: Ashwin’s Kings seek revival

R, Ashwin.

Virat Kohli’s World Cup cast

MSK Prasad (left), chairman of the senior selection committee announces the Indian team for the World Cup as BCCI secretary Amitabh Choudhary looks on in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: AFP)

MI vs RCB: Pandya power

Mumbai Indians all-rounder Hardik Pandya (left) and RCB skipper Virat Kohli before their IPL match in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: BCCI)

Sunil Gavaskar surprised by Rishabh Pant's omission from the World Cup Squad

Pant has so far scored 245 runs in the ongoing IPL, compared to Karthik's 111 but Gavaskar said there was some merit in ignoring Pant's batting form. (Photo: AFP)

India's 15-member squad annouce: Dinesh Karthik overtakes Rishabh Pant

'Shankar gives us ability with the three dimensions- bowling, batting and fielding,' said MSK Prasad. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham