BCCI announces India's squad for 2019 World Cup

Mumbai: The Board of Cricket Control in India (BCCI) has finally announced India's World Cup Squad for the 2019 ICC cricket World Cup, which is slated to start at England on May 30. India opens its World Cup campaign against South Africa in Southampton. India then plays Australia at the Oval.

The Indian squad for the World Cup is as follows:- Virat Kohli (Capt), Rohit Sharma (vc), Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Vijay Shankar, MSD (wk), Kedar Jadhav, Dinesh Karthik, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohd Shami.