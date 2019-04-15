LOK SABHA ELECTIONS 2019: INDIA DECIDES

search on deccanchronicle.com
Sports Cricket 15 Apr 2019 BCCI announces India ...
Sports, Cricket

BCCI announces India's squad for 2019 World Cup

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Apr 15, 2019, 3:33 pm IST
Updated Apr 15, 2019, 3:36 pm IST
India opens its World Cup campaign against South Africa.
India plays Australia at the Oval. (Photo: PTI)
 India plays Australia at the Oval. (Photo: PTI)

Mumbai: The Board of Cricket Control in India (BCCI) has finally announced India's World Cup Squad for the 2019 ICC cricket World Cup, which is slated to start at England on May 30. India opens its World Cup campaign against South Africa in Southampton. India then plays Australia at the Oval.

The Indian squad for the World Cup is as follows:- Virat Kohli (Capt), Rohit Sharma (vc), Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Vijay Shankar, MSD (wk), Kedar Jadhav, Dinesh Karthik, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohd Shami.

 

...
Tags: 2019 icc cricket world cup, india cricket team, board of cricket control in india (bcci)
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)


Latest From Sports

'Shankar gives us ability with the three dimensions- bowling, batting and fielding,' said MSK Prasad. (Photo: ANI)

India's 15-member squad annouce: Dinesh Karthik overtakes Rishabh Pant

United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer may turn to Sanchez after United after his side failed to muster a shot on target in the 1-0 defeat at Old Trafford in last week's first leg.

UCL 2018-19: Solskjaer might call Sanchez to turn the tide against gritty Barca

The 26 year old has scored 12 goals in 27 starts for Spurs in the 2018-19 season. (Photo: AFP)

Son to the rescue: Son Heung-min donates PS 100,000 to South Korea fire victims

Returning after a span of one year, Steve Smith and David Warner found their place but some star players were overlooked and missed out on their chance to grab the ticket to England. (Photo: AP)

Aussies who were unlucky to make it to the world cup squad



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

beyerdynamic Soul Byrd review: Music at its purest

The housing of the Soul Byrd’s drivers has been ergonomically designed to adapt to the shape of your ear.
 

On thin ice? Not at all, says India’s fastest distance ice skater

Today, he has put India on the world map by becoming India's fastest distance ice skater in long-track speed skating. (Photo: Vishwaraj R Jadeja)
 

No mercy! Ishaan Khatter gets punished for breaking traffic rule; watch viral video

'Dhadak' actor Ishaan Khatter has recently gotten into trouble for breaking major traffic rule in Bandra, Mumbai. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Samsung Galaxy S10e review: An unapologetic flagship

The Samsung Galaxy S10e features the best form factor amongst any flagship handset released this year.
 

World's first armed amphibious drone boat developed by China

Lizard is a trimaran propelled by a diesel-powered hydrojet and can reach a maximum speed of 50 knots while maintaining stealth. (Photo:Facebook)
 

World's largest plane makes first flight

Saturday’s flight, which saw the plane reach a maximum speed of 189 miles per hour and altitudes of 17,000 feet, was meant to test its performance and handling qualities, according to Stratolaunch.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Cricket

Finch to choose either Khawaja or Warner to open batting with him at the World Cup

Finch also had brilliant stand together during the series against India and Pakistan. (Photo: Icc Cricket world cup/ twitter)

Rayudu, Rahul and Pant find a place in Sanjay Manjrekar and Akash Chopra's WC squad

(Photo: Sanjay Manjrekar Instagram)

Inconsistent KXIP seeks win against rejuvenated RR

The bowling attack of Kings XI has been good only in patches. They failed to defend 197 against MI the other day with Kieron Pollard's knock of 31-ball 83 blowing them away. (Photo: BCCI)

'T20 needs similar players like Pant', says Colin Munro

Led by 24-year-old Shreyas Iyer, Delhi Capitals have a young group as its core including the likes of Pant, Indian under-19 world cup winning skipper Prithvi Shaw and South African pacer Kagiso Rabada. (Photo: BCCI)

'We are believing we can win IPL': Iyer

Delhi posted 155 for seven and then returned to bowl out Hyderabad for 116 in 18.5 overs to notch up their second successive win. (Photo: BCCI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham