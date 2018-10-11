search on deccanchronicle.com
#MeToo movement: After Arjuna Ranatunga, Lasith Malinga accused of sexual assault

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Oct 11, 2018, 2:37 pm IST
Updated Oct 11, 2018, 2:47 pm IST
Indian playback singer Chinmayi Sripaada shared a post recalling an incident where the cricketer sexually assaulted a woman few years back.
 Arjuna Ranatunga has also been accused of sexual assault and harassment along with Malinga. (Photo: AP)

Mumbai: With the #MeToo movement gathering pace around the country, Sri Lanka cricketer Lasith Malinga is the latest name to come under the scanner.

Also read - Jwala Gutta reveals her #Metoo moment; speaks of mental harassment, selection bias

 

Taking to Twitter, Indian playback singer Chinmayi Sripaada shared a post recalling an incident where the cricketer sexually assaulted a woman in his hotel room at Mumbai a few years back during the Indian Premier League (IPL) season.

The 35-year-old isn’t the only cricketer who has been accused of sexual assault and harassment.

Also read - PV Sindhu too comes out in support of #metoo movement; here's what she said

Earlier on Wednesday, an Indian flight attendant took to Facebook and accused Sri Lankan cricket icon Arjuna Ranatunga for sexually harassing her by the poolside of the hotel during one of his visits to India.

Tags: sri lanka cricket team, arjuna ranatunga, lasith malinga, #metoo, chinmayi sripaada




