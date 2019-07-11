World Cup semi-final LIVE: AUS vs ENG; Handscomb dismissed on 4

Rain interruptions are expected during the match although there is hope that the match won't be pushed to the reserve day. (Photo: AFP)

Mumbai: Hosts England will face Australia in the second semi-final of World Cup 2019 at Edgbaston, Birmingham on July 11. England openers Jonny Bairstow and Jason Roy have been in sublime form lately, putting on 100-run partnerships against India and New Zealand. For Australia, David Warner and Aaron Finch have been in stunning form and are among the leading run-scorers of the tournament with 638 runs and 507 runs respectively.

Live Updates:

Overs:

8.0: England have maintained some tight pressure on the Aussies here but they are managing to sneak a few runs here and there.

6.1: Wicket! Bowled by Woakes! Another man down for Australia as Handscomb departs on 4. This is starting to look like India's demolition from not so long ago!

2.4: Wicket! Oh No, Australia have lost its second opener as well! David Warner has been sent back!

2.3: Four! Warner is still here after Australia lose an imp wicket.

1.1: Wicket! Finch falls prey to an lbw. Early wicket for England, and Australia have also lost their review.

0.1: Four! Warner starts strong and takes no prisoners today.

England will be relying on their power packed batting lineup comprising Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Eoin Morgan and Jos Buttler.

England were successful in gaining momentum ahead of the semi-final. On the other hand, Australia suffered a defeat against South Africa in their last league match of the tournament. Injuries have been a concern for the Australian side as Usman Khawaja and Marcus Stoinis have joined the injury list alongside Shaun Marsh.

The Australian bowling unit will be led by Mitchell Starc, who is the leading wicket taker of the tournament with 26 wickets.

Rain interruptions are expected during the match although there is hope that the match won't be pushed to the reserve day. The pitch at Birmingham has been good for batting in the initial overs, before slowing up later on in the game.

Toss:

The toss is scheduled at 2:30 pm.

Playing XIs:

England: Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan(c), Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler(w), Chris Woakes, Liam Plunkett, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood

Australia: David Warner, Aaron Finch(c), Steven Smith, Peter Handscomb, Marcus Stoinis, Glenn Maxwell, Alex Carey(w), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Jason Behrendorff, Nathan Lyon

When is the match?

The match is scheduled to start at 3 pm IST on Thursday. (July 11)

Where is the match?

The match will take place at the Edgbaston, Birmingham.

Live Telecast:

Star India has acquired the rights of telecasting the tournament, and the matches will be telecast on various Star Sports Channel. The matches can be viewed live on Hotstar as well.