Cricket World Cup 2019

-
-
-
-,
-
-,
-
-
-
 LIVE !  :  Rain interruptions are expected during the match although there is hope that the match won't be pushed to the reserve day. (Photo: AFP) World Cup semi-final LIVE: AUS vs ENG; Handscomb dismissed on 4
 
Sports Cricket 11 Jul 2019 World Cup semi-final ...
Sports, Cricket

World Cup semi-final LIVE: AUS vs ENG; Handscomb dismissed on 4

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Jul 11, 2019, 12:56 pm IST
Updated Jul 11, 2019, 3:39 pm IST
AUS: 19/3 | Carey 4 ; Smith 2 | Woakes 2/10
Rain interruptions are expected during the match although there is hope that the match won't be pushed to the reserve day. (Photo: AFP)
 Rain interruptions are expected during the match although there is hope that the match won't be pushed to the reserve day. (Photo: AFP)

Mumbai: Hosts England will face Australia in the second semi-final of World Cup 2019 at Edgbaston, Birmingham on July 11. England openers Jonny Bairstow and Jason Roy have been in sublime form lately, putting on 100-run partnerships against India and New Zealand. For Australia, David Warner and Aaron Finch have been in stunning form and are among the leading run-scorers of the tournament with 638 runs and 507 runs respectively.

Live Updates:

 

Overs:

8.0: England have maintained some tight pressure on the Aussies here but they are managing to sneak a few runs here and there.

6.1: Wicket! Bowled by Woakes! Another man down for Australia as Handscomb departs on 4. This is starting to look like India's demolition from not so long ago!

2.4: Wicket! Oh No, Australia have lost its second opener as well! David Warner has been sent back!

2.3: Four! Warner is still here after Australia lose an imp wicket.

1.1: Wicket! Finch falls prey to an lbw. Early wicket for England, and Australia have also lost their review.

0.1: Four! Warner starts strong and takes no prisoners today.

Also read: AUS vs ENG; Key players to watch out for

England will be relying on their power packed batting lineup comprising Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Eoin Morgan and Jos Buttler.

England were successful in gaining momentum ahead of the semi-final. On the other hand, Australia suffered a defeat against South Africa in their last league match of the tournament. Injuries have been a concern for the Australian side as Usman Khawaja and Marcus Stoinis have joined the injury list alongside Shaun Marsh.

Also read: AUS vs ENG Strengths and weaknesses

The Australian bowling unit will be led by Mitchell Starc, who is the leading wicket taker of the tournament with 26 wickets.

Rain interruptions are expected during the match although there is hope that the match won't be pushed to the reserve day. The pitch at Birmingham has been good for batting in the initial overs, before slowing up later on in the game.

Also read: AUS vs ENG; Weather and pitch report

Toss:

The toss is scheduled at 2:30 pm.

Playing XIs:

England: Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan(c), Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler(w), Chris Woakes, Liam Plunkett, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood

Australia: David Warner, Aaron Finch(c), Steven Smith, Peter Handscomb, Marcus Stoinis, Glenn Maxwell, Alex Carey(w), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Jason Behrendorff, Nathan Lyon

 

When is the match?

The match is scheduled to start at 3 pm IST on Thursday. (July 11)

 

Where is the match?

The match will take place at the Edgbaston, Birmingham.

 

Live Telecast:

Star India has acquired the rights of telecasting the tournament, and the matches will be telecast on various Star Sports Channel. The matches can be viewed live on Hotstar as well.

...
Tags: 2019 icc cricket world cup, australia vs new zealand, world cup 2019 eng vs aus semi-final
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)


Cricket World Cup 2019

Latest From Sports

Defending the modest total, New Zealand reduced India to five for three in 3.1 overs and that, according to Srikkanth, rocked India's backbone. (Photo: AP)

ICC CWC'19: 'India gave Santner too much respect', Srikkanth

Kohli was effusive in his praise for Ravindra Jadeja (77 off 59 balls), who, in the company of Mahendra Singh Dhoni (50), stitched 116 runs for the seventh wicket to keep India in the hunt. (Photo: File)

Kohli asks ICC to introduce IPL-style playoffs in World Cup

India needed 25 runs off 10 deliveries when Dhoni got run out. (Photo: AP)

ICC CWC'19: Was MS Dhoni not out? Fans question New Zealand's field placement

However, during the group stage matches against Pakistan, Australia and Sri Lanka, England failed to chase down easy targets. (Photo: cricketworldcup/twiiter)

ICC CWC'19: AUS vs ENG semi-final; determining the loopholes and core of the team



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

The Moon now has hundreds of artifacts. Should they be protected?

It all started on September 13, 1959 when Soviet probe Luna 2 smashed into Mare Imbrium, its 390 kilograms (859 pounds) of mass vaporizing, no doubt, on impact. (Photo: AP)
 

'Saaho' actor Shraddha Kapoor to marry beau Rohan Shrestha in 2020? Find out

Shraddha Kapoor with Rohan Shrestha. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Vatican to dig up graves in search of teen who went missing 36 years ago

Emanuela Orlandi, the daughter of Vatican employee, was last seen leaving a music class aged 15, and theories have circulated for decades about who took her and where her body may lie. (Photo: AP)
 

Honda Cars India launches new variant of WR-V at Rs 9.95 lakh

The new V grade comes with advanced and comfortable features, including 17.7cm touchscreen infotainment with navigation.
 

Indian workers toil in cold Indian Himalayan desert to repair world’s highest roads

According to the non-government Aajeevika Bureau agency, millions work in hazardous conditions with little legal or social protection. (Photo: AFP)
 

Shock iPhone cancellation is tragic news for Apple faithful

If Apple had enough of faith in its 3D Touch, then they would have continued to provide support for it and would have continued to include it in its 2019 iPhones.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Cricket

ICC CWC'19: 'India gave Santner too much respect', Srikkanth

Defending the modest total, New Zealand reduced India to five for three in 3.1 overs and that, according to Srikkanth, rocked India's backbone. (Photo: AP)

Kohli asks ICC to introduce IPL-style playoffs in World Cup

Kohli was effusive in his praise for Ravindra Jadeja (77 off 59 balls), who, in the company of Mahendra Singh Dhoni (50), stitched 116 runs for the seventh wicket to keep India in the hunt. (Photo: File)

ICC CWC'19: Was MS Dhoni not out? Fans question New Zealand's field placement

India needed 25 runs off 10 deliveries when Dhoni got run out. (Photo: AP)

ICC CWC'19: AUS vs ENG semi-final; determining the loopholes and core of the team

However, during the group stage matches against Pakistan, Australia and Sri Lanka, England failed to chase down easy targets. (Photo: cricketworldcup/twiiter)

ICC CWC'19: For the first time in ODI history, top 3 batsmen depart for 1 run each

India's famed top-order were blown away by New Zealand pacers, going down by 18 runs at the Old Trafford on Wednesday. (Photo: AP/AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham