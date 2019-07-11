Cricket World Cup 2019

Sports Cricket 11 Jul 2019 World Cup semi-final ...
Sports, Cricket

World Cup semi-final 2019: Players to watch out for in Eng-Aus semis

ANI
Published Jul 11, 2019, 12:12 pm IST
Updated Jul 11, 2019, 12:30 pm IST
England finished at the third position in the tournaments standing with 12 points. While, Australia with 14 points came at the number 2.
In the league match between Australia and England, the former won by 64 runs. England have never won the World Cup. While Australia claimed the title five times (1987, 1999, 2003, 2007, 2015). (Photo: cricketworldcup/twitter)
 In the league match between Australia and England, the former won by 64 runs. England have never won the World Cup. While Australia claimed the title five times (1987, 1999, 2003, 2007, 2015). (Photo: cricketworldcup/twitter)

New Delhi: The host England will lock horns with the arch-rivals Australia in the second semi-final of the ongoing ICC Men's Cricket World Cup on Thursday.

England finished at the third position in the tournaments standing with 12 points. In their last league match, they defeated New Zealand by 119 runs and have the momentum in favour of them.

 

On the other hand, Australia with 14 points came at the number two spot in the points table. In the last league game of the tournament, South Africa won by 10 runs against Australia. Aussies were in the first position before losing to South Africa.

In the league match between Australia and England, the former won by 64 runs.

England have never won the World Cup. While Australia claimed the title five times (1987, 1999, 2003, 2007, 2015).

Here are the key players to look for in Eng-Aus clash:

David Warner

Warner returned to the Australia team after serving a year-long ban for his involvement in a ball-tampering scandal. In the nine World Cup matches played so far, Warner has 638 runs under his belt and is at the second place in the most-run scorer table. The 32-year-old is also the highest scorer in the tournament as he played a knock of 166 runs against Bangladesh.

Ben Stokes

Stokes, who was the man of the match in the opening match against South Africa, is at his devastating best form as he is delivering an all-around performance. Stokes scored 89 runs to help England post a target of 312 for South Africa and later took two wickets. Stokes has also registered three consecutive fifty-plus scores in the tournament. Stokes has scored 381 runs and has picked up 7 wickets in the ongoing World Cup so far.

Mitchell Starc

The 29-year-old left-arm pacer has been in exceptional form in the tournament. The joint highest wicket-taker with Trent Boult in the 2015 edition, Starc is the leading wicket-taker in the ongoing tournament with 26 wickets so far. Known for nailing the perfect yorker, Starc picked up four wickets each against England and Sri Lanka, respectively. He also returned with a five-wicket haul against West Indies. In fixture against England, Starc stunned Ben Stokes as he delivered a perfect off-stump yorker. The cricket fraternity praised the delivery and even called it the ball of the tournament. Starc returned with the figure of 5-26 in the last game against New Zealand.

Jofra Archer

Archer, who did not find a spot in the preliminary squad, proved that his inclusion in the final squad was a wise decision as he took three wickets in the opening World Cup match. In England's World Cup warm-up match against Afghanistan, Archer got hold of three batsmen and helped his side restrict the opponents on just 160 runs. The bowler has scalped 17 wickets in the World Cup so far, and he is on the sixth position in the leading wicket-takers list.

England will take on Australia at Edgbaston later in the day.

...
Tags: england vs australia, 2019 icc cricket world cup, world cup 2019 eng vs aus semi-final
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Cricket World Cup 2019

Latest From Sports

While Pant got out while trying to slog-sweep Mitchell Santner, Pandya holed out to Kane Williamson in the deep. (Photo:AP)

ICC CWC'19: 'Rishabh Pant will learn from his mistake': Kohli

At Lord's on Sunday, Ross Taylor believes the Black Caps will know what to expect and be better prepared to cope with the challenges of an ICC World Cup final. (Photo:AFP)

ICC CWC'19: 'Nz better prepared to play finals, might retire after WC': Ross Taylor

Kohli in a tweet said the team is gutted and share the same emotion with their fans. The India captain further expressed his gratitude to all the supporters who came out in huge number for the team. (Photo:AP)

ICC CWC’19: Virat Kohli thanks fans for support, says ‘India gave everything’

After interfering in the India New Zealand semi-final match, the rains once again look to interfere in the next semi-final match between Australia and England. (Photo:AP)

ICC CWC'19: Weather report; gloomy sky, overcast conditions to favour bowlers



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Should mileage be the only factor for buying a used car?

The service history will also point to any repairs or part replacements that were made and if the parts used were genuine.
 

Maharashtra man starves wife for 50 days in search of 'hidden treasure'

'The woman had got married in August 2018. A self- proclaimed godman had advised the woman’s husband and her in- laws that they would get ‘hidden treasure’ if she is starved and made to perform certain rituals,' police said. (Representational Image)
 

Japan's USD 270 million craft makes second touchdown on distant asteroid

JAXA officials said earlier that the probe appeared to have landed successfully, but confirmation came only after Hayabusa2 lifted back up from the asteroid and resumed communications with the control room. (Photo: AFP)
 

London’s Big Ben marks 160 years amid restoration

That work has seen the 96-metre-tall Elizabeth Tower enveloped in scaffolding as the four clock dials are re-glazed, ironwork repainted and intricately carved stonework cleaned and repaired. (Photo: Representational/Pixabay)
 

Vistara announces international operations; to launch services to Singapore

Vistara will expand its footprint to other international markets going forward, the release said.
 

Sudheer Babu's 'Sammohanam' co-actor Amit Purohit passes away

Amit Purohit. (Photo: Instagram)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Cricket

ICC CWC'19: 'Rishabh Pant will learn from his mistake': Kohli

While Pant got out while trying to slog-sweep Mitchell Santner, Pandya holed out to Kane Williamson in the deep. (Photo:AP)

ICC CWC'19: 'Nz better prepared to play finals, might retire after WC': Ross Taylor

At Lord's on Sunday, Ross Taylor believes the Black Caps will know what to expect and be better prepared to cope with the challenges of an ICC World Cup final. (Photo:AFP)

ICC CWC’19: Virat Kohli thanks fans for support, says ‘India gave everything’

Kohli in a tweet said the team is gutted and share the same emotion with their fans. The India captain further expressed his gratitude to all the supporters who came out in huge number for the team. (Photo:AP)

ICC CWC'19: Weather report; gloomy sky, overcast conditions to favour bowlers

After interfering in the India New Zealand semi-final match, the rains once again look to interfere in the next semi-final match between Australia and England. (Photo:AP)

ICC CWC'19: 'Sending Dhoni at seven was 'tactical blunder': Ganguly, Laxman

Ganguly said it's not just about Dhoni's batting but also his calming influence on the young batsmen at the other end. (Photo:AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham