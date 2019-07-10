Cricket World Cup 2019

 Skipper Kane Williamson and Henry Nicholls steadied New Zealand's innings after Martin Guptill departed cheaply in the fourth over. (Photo: Cricket World Cup/Twitter) World Cup semi-final LIVE: IND vs NZ; Taylor, Latham dismissed in quick succession
 
World Cup semi-final LIVE: IND vs NZ; Taylor, Latham dismissed in quick succession

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jul 10, 2019, 12:46 pm IST
Updated Jul 10, 2019, 3:13 pm IST
New Zealand 225/7: Tom Latham 10, Mitchell Santner 0; B. Kumar 2/36
Skipper Kane Williamson and Henry Nicholls steadied New Zealand's innings after Martin Guptill departed cheaply in the fourth over. (Photo: Cricket World Cup/Twitter)
Mumbai: ICC World Cup 2019 semi-final between India and New Zealand was interrupted due to rain on Tuesday. The rain forced the match to go into the reserve day. The match will resume at 3 pm (IST) on July 10. New Zealand were able to post 211 runs on the board in 46.1 overs before rain halted the game.

Live Updates:

 

Overs:

48.1: Another Wicket! Tom Latham departs trying to go for a boundary. Superb catch by Jadeja!

47.6: Wicket! Ross Taylor tries to bag the extra run and couldn't get there in time, Run out! Bumrah takes another.

46.2: Match resumes play on the reserve day. Bhuvneshwar Kumar back on the ball.

Players from both teams have begun practicing ahead of the match. There is no rain in sight, but the day is expected to get wet progressively later on. Hopefully we'll have concluded the fixture by then.

The forecasts indicate no rain till 1 pm local time, that is 5:30 pm IST.

Skipper Kane Williamson and Henry Nicholls steadied New Zealand's innings after Martin Guptill departed cheaply in the fourth over. The duo stitched a partnership of 68 runs before Nicholls got out for 28 runs.

Williamson completed his half-century from 79 balls and steadied New Zealand's ship until Yuzvendra Chahal got a major breakthrough for India. Chahal dismissed the NZ skipper for 67 runs.

Williamson's half-century took his World Cup 2019 tally to 548 runs. He moved to the fourth spot among the leading run-scorers of the tournament.

If the conditions do not change on the reserve day and it is also a washout, then the team with higher points from the league stage will automatically qualify for the finals of the tournament. India will reach the final if rain does not allow the semi-final to be completed on the reserve day too.

Did you know?

The Kiwis have won one out of their seven World Cup semifinals. While India have won three and lost three on other occasions.

During this World Cup, Rohit Sharma's strike rate has been 95.77 during the powerplays. Rohit who has amassed 647 runs in the World Cup had a strike rate of 74.04.

Trent Boult has scalped more wickets against India in ODIs than any other bowler since the last World Cup: 22 wickets from 12 games at an average of 24.9.

TOSS: New Zealand won the toss and elected to bat first.

Squads:

New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Henry Nicholls, Kane Williamson(c), Ross Taylor, Tom Latham(w), James Neesham, Colin de Grandhomme, Mitchell Santner, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Trent Boult

India: Lokesh Rahul, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli(c), Rishabh Pant, MS Dhoni(w), Dinesh Karthik, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah

When is the match?

The match is scheduled to start at 3 pm IST on Tuesday. (July 9)

Where is the match?

The match will take place at the Old Trafford.

Live Telecast:

Star India has acquired the rights of telecasting the tournament, and the matches will be telecast on various Star Sports Channel.

The matches can be viewed live on Hotstar as well.

