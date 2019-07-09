Cricket World Cup 2019

 LIVE !  :  New Zealand will be hoping that aggressive bowler Lockie Ferguson regains 100 per cent fitness ahead of the match as Lockie will be providing the flying start for the team. (Photo: AFP) World Cup semi-final LIVE: IND VS NZ; New Zealand win toss, elect to bat
 
Sports Cricket 09 Jul 2019 World Cup semi-final ...
Sports, Cricket

World Cup semi-final LIVE: IND VS NZ; New Zealand win toss, elect to bat

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jul 9, 2019, 1:01 pm IST
Updated Jul 9, 2019, 2:56 pm IST
India will look to book its berth for the finals, while, Kiwis will look to start afresh after 3 defeats.
New Zealand will be hoping that aggressive bowler Lockie Ferguson regains 100 per cent fitness ahead of the match as Lockie will be providing the flying start for the team. (Photo: AFP)
 New Zealand will be hoping that aggressive bowler Lockie Ferguson regains 100 per cent fitness ahead of the match as Lockie will be providing the flying start for the team. (Photo: AFP)

Mumbai: New Zealand have won the toss and have elected to bat first because of the overcast conditions during the first semi-final match.

The toss is vital since the pitch is favouring the batsman, and all the teams have won all its five matches while batting first.

 

Coming to changes in the playing XI, for New Zealnd, speedster Lockie Ferguson comes back after sustaining a hamstring injury and replaces Tim Southee. While, india have also made one change –

 They brought on Yuzvendra Chahal for right-arm legspinner Kuldeep Yadav.

LIVE UPDATES:

New Zealand win toss, elect to bat first.

TOSS:

Did you know?

The Kiwis have won one out of their seven World Cup semifinals. While, India have won three and lost three on other occasions.

During this World Cup, Rohit Sharma's strike rate has been 95.77 during the powerplays. Rohit who has amassed 647 runs in World Cup had a strike rate of 74.04.

Trent Boult has scapled wickets against India in ODIs than any other bowler since the last World Cup: 22 wickets from 12 games at 24.9.

Toss at 2:30 pm IST. Match will start at 3 pm IST.

Pre-Match Analysis

Rampaging India will look to book its berth for the finals after having defeated Australia, Pakistan, South Africa, West Indies, Afghanistan, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh in their group stage matches. India are just one win away from entering the finals. India are currently placed at first, after winning seven games from nine matches (including one wash-out).

Also read: IND vs NZ; Head-to-Head World Cup statistics through history

On the other hand, New Zealand will look to resume their World Cup campaign on track, after suffering three humiliating defeats at the hands of Australia, England and Pakistan. New Zealand will be hoping that aggressive bowler Lockie Ferguson regains 100 per cent fitness ahead of the match as Lockie will be providing the flying start for the team.

New Zealand are currently sitting at fourth, having won five out of their nine games, while losing the other three. New Zealand who are on 11 points need to back themselves in order to win their upcoming semi-final match against India to avail any chance of lifting the coveted trophy.

Squads:

New Zealand’s final line-up: Martin Guptill, Henry Nicholls, Kane Williamson(c), Ross Taylor, Tom Latham(w), James Neesham, Colin de Grandhomme, Mitchell Santner, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Trent Boult

Also read: India’s predicted squad for NZ semi-final clash

India’s final line-up: Lokesh Rahul, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli(c), Rishabh Pant, MS Dhoni(w), Dinesh Karthik, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah

When is the match?

The match is scheduled to start at 3 pm IST on Tuesday. (July 9)

Where is the match?

The match will take place at the Old Trafford.

Live Telecast:

Star India has acquired the rights of telecasting the tournament, and the matches will be telecast on various Star Sports Channel.

The matches can be viewed live on Hotstar as well.

 

...
Tags: india vs new zealand, 2019 icc cricket world cup, world cup 2019 ind vs nz semi-final
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)


Cricket World Cup 2019

Latest From Sports

Kane Williamson's New Zealand desperately need to find form after losing their past three matches. (Photo: AFP)

ICC CWC'19: Indian fans fear Kiwi pace and weather for World Cup semi-final

The World Cup 2019 trophy (Photo: AFP)

ICC CWC'19: Bhuvneshwar replaces Shami in IND-NZ clash

These two sides met each other in the warm-up fixture ahead of the World Cup and in the match, the Kiwi side came out triumphant. (Photo: AP)

ICC CWC'19: Key players to watch in India-New Zealand semi-final

Dravid has been coach of India’s under-19 and ‘A’ teams since 2015 and coached the under-19 men’s side to victory at the 2018 World Cup.(Photo: AP)

Rahul Dravid appointed head of cricket at NCA



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

I'm Sindhi, how can I pay double: Tamannaah on buying flat at high price

Tamannaah Bhatia.
 

Apple iPhone 11 processor will absolutely destroy Android’s best

Apple A13 will greatly enhance the CPU multi-core performance and GPU. (iPhone concept)
 

Hyundai launches first long-range electric vehicle Kona in India

EVs are extremely expensive which require economies of scale to make them affordable for mass adoption.
 

Amala Paul reveals how she shot nude scene in 'Aadai'

Amala Paul in the stills from Aadai teaser. (Photo: YouTube)
 

Haj pilgrims can carry Zamzam water within permissible baggage allowance: Air India

Air India allowed to carry holy water from the Zamzam well within the permissible baggage allowance.
 

Apple iPhone 11 design suddenly makes sense

On the surface, the change appears minor as Apple will be shifting from an L-shaped logic board that’s found in the iPhone X and XS to a more rectangular design. (Photo: BGR)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Cricket

ICC CWC'19: Bhuvneshwar replaces Shami in IND-NZ clash

The World Cup 2019 trophy (Photo: AFP)

ICC CWC'19: Key players to watch in India-New Zealand semi-final

These two sides met each other in the warm-up fixture ahead of the World Cup and in the match, the Kiwi side came out triumphant. (Photo: AP)

Rahul Dravid appointed head of cricket at NCA

Dravid has been coach of India’s under-19 and ‘A’ teams since 2015 and coached the under-19 men’s side to victory at the 2018 World Cup.(Photo: AP)

ICC CWC'19: Ravi Shastri lauds India's performance ahead IND-NZ semi-final

Shastri concluded and said our job is to get out and perform as an individual and as a team. (Photo: File)

ICC CWC'19: Michael Clarke predicts winner of IND-NZ semi-final clash

Both nations will be looking forward to book a spot at Lord's in the final of the mega-event. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham