World Cup semi-final LIVE: IND VS NZ; New Zealand win toss, elect to bat

New Zealand will be hoping that aggressive bowler Lockie Ferguson regains 100 per cent fitness ahead of the match as Lockie will be providing the flying start for the team. (Photo: AFP)

Mumbai: New Zealand have won the toss and have elected to bat first because of the overcast conditions during the first semi-final match.

The toss is vital since the pitch is favouring the batsman, and all the teams have won all its five matches while batting first.

Coming to changes in the playing XI, for New Zealnd, speedster Lockie Ferguson comes back after sustaining a hamstring injury and replaces Tim Southee. While, india have also made one change –

They brought on Yuzvendra Chahal for right-arm legspinner Kuldeep Yadav.

The Kiwis have won one out of their seven World Cup semifinals. While, India have won three and lost three on other occasions.

During this World Cup, Rohit Sharma's strike rate has been 95.77 during the powerplays. Rohit who has amassed 647 runs in World Cup had a strike rate of 74.04.

Trent Boult has scapled wickets against India in ODIs than any other bowler since the last World Cup: 22 wickets from 12 games at 24.9.

Toss at 2:30 pm IST. Match will start at 3 pm IST.

Pre-Match Analysis

Rampaging India will look to book its berth for the finals after having defeated Australia, Pakistan, South Africa, West Indies, Afghanistan, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh in their group stage matches. India are just one win away from entering the finals. India are currently placed at first, after winning seven games from nine matches (including one wash-out).

On the other hand, New Zealand will look to resume their World Cup campaign on track, after suffering three humiliating defeats at the hands of Australia, England and Pakistan. New Zealand will be hoping that aggressive bowler Lockie Ferguson regains 100 per cent fitness ahead of the match as Lockie will be providing the flying start for the team.

New Zealand are currently sitting at fourth, having won five out of their nine games, while losing the other three. New Zealand who are on 11 points need to back themselves in order to win their upcoming semi-final match against India to avail any chance of lifting the coveted trophy.

Squads:

New Zealand’s final line-up: Martin Guptill, Henry Nicholls, Kane Williamson(c), Ross Taylor, Tom Latham(w), James Neesham, Colin de Grandhomme, Mitchell Santner, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Trent Boult

India’s final line-up: Lokesh Rahul, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli(c), Rishabh Pant, MS Dhoni(w), Dinesh Karthik, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah

When is the match?

The match is scheduled to start at 3 pm IST on Tuesday. (July 9)

Where is the match?

The match will take place at the Old Trafford.

Live Telecast:

Star India has acquired the rights of telecasting the tournament, and the matches will be telecast on various Star Sports Channel.

The matches can be viewed live on Hotstar as well.