ICC CWC'19: IND vs NZ; Head-to-Head World Cup statistics through history

When the two teams met in the warm up games, New Zealand beat the Men in Blue quite comfortably. (Photo: AFP)

Mumbai: India beat Sri Lanka to move to the top of the table despite being the last team to start playing in the tournament. Second place Australia, who lost to South Africa merely hours later on Saturday finished the league stage at the second spot despite dominating the top spot for most of the later stages of the tournament.

India will now face fourth place New Zealand in the semi-final clash of the World Cup. New Zealand and India were the only two unbeaten teams for most of the tournament until New Zealand was beaten by Pakistan, and India, by England. Though the Indian team picked up after the defeat to beat Bangladesh and Sri Lanka,

New Zealand cut it close with Pakistan for the fourth spot. The black caps finished with just as many points as Pakistan after their final game, but went ahead to grab the fourth spot thanks to the big difference in the Net Run Rate (NRR) between the two teams.

India and New Zealand couldn’t face each other during the round robin format of the league stage due to a rain-washed no result. However when the two teams met in the warm up games, New Zealand beat the Men in Blue quite comfortably.

Ahead of their clash in the semi-final on July 9, lets have a look at the Head-to-head statistics of the two teams on world cup stages.

1. 1975 – New Zealand win by four wickets

New Zealand beat India in their first world cup clash in Manchester in 1975. A poor bowling effort by India led to the black caps reaching their target easily.

2. 1979 – New Zealand win by eight wickets

The Indian team posted a target of only 183 for New Zealand to chase. The black caps achieved it easily again, with Wright, Tuner and Edgar scoring half centuries.

3. 1987 – India win by 16 runs

Navjot Singh Sidhu and Kapil Dev helped India post a total of 252. Rutherford from New Zealand scored 75 runs but the total fell just short of India’s target.

4. 1987 – India win by nine wickets

The match of 31st October 1987 was India’s biggest win over New Zealand. The black caps set a target of 221, which India chased down losing just one wicket.

5. 1992 – New Zealand win by four wickets

New Zealand lost six wickets and comfortably chased India’s target of 230 runs.

6. 1999 – New Zealand win by five wickets

India posted a bigger target for New Zealand in their sixth encounter. But the Kiwis chased the total losing just five wickets in the process.

7. 2003 – India win by seven wickets

In a comfortable win for India, the Men in Blue easily chased down the target of 146 set by the black caps in less than 50 overs.

8. 2019 - No-Result

After a no-result in the India vs New Zealand clash at the 2019 World Cup on June 13 in Nottingham, the teams face each other right in the semi-finals. Both Virat Kohli’s Men in Blue and Kane Williamson’s Black caps are expected to give their best performances.

The match takes place at Old Trafford Cricket Ground, Manchester on July 9.