Cricket World Cup 2019

-
-
-
-,
-
-,
-
-
-
Sports Cricket 10 Jul 2019 India lost the World ...
Sports, Cricket

India lost the World Cup in the first 20 minutes

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | CHETAN NAYAK
Published Jul 10, 2019, 8:35 pm IST
Updated Jul 10, 2019, 9:00 pm IST
In a twisted tale of fate, India’s much-criticised middle order performed well in the match where openers had failed.
Losing India’s top three batsmen was such a big hit to the team that even the brilliant performances that would come later from all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja and Mahendra Singh Dhoni wouldn't be enough to hit the required target. (Photo: AP)
 Losing India’s top three batsmen was such a big hit to the team that even the brilliant performances that would come later from all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja and Mahendra Singh Dhoni wouldn't be enough to hit the required target. (Photo: AP)

Mumbai: The first semi-final of the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup featured two teams which were both unbeaten for a majority of the tournament’s run. After restricting the Kiwis to a not-very-high score of 239, the Indian players and fans both thought the match was well within a winning grasp.

Also read: India crash out of WC after losing to NZ by 18 runs

 

The massive opening failure:

Indian opener Rohit Sharma had scored five centuries in India’s league clashes. While it would be unfair to expect the same of the opener against a team that has also played exceptionally well and made it to the semi-finals, nobody expected the batsman to falter within the first few overs.

Sharma was sent back to the pavilion after scoring just a single run after he allowed a delivery by Mark Henry to carelessly nick his bat and make its way to Tom Latham’s gloves.

Indian skipper Virat Kohli replaced Sharma on the field. Kohli, who is the top-ranking ODI batsman in ICC rankings, also failed to defend himself from an lbw after scoring a single run. When the ball hit Kohli’s shin-pads, India lost not only another capable batsman but also their only review.

Perhaps the most disappointing wicket was that of Lokesh Rahul. The batsman got caught by the keeper in an act, that was almost similar to what had gotten fellow opener Rohit Sharma dismissed not many deliveries ago. It was a risky shot to play, delivered by Mark Henry, and Rahul had no reason to play the shot after Sharma and Kohli had already been sent back to the pavilion.

In a shocking opening 30 minutes of cricket, trophy-winning favourites India were at 5/3 in just 3.1 overs. The score was the lowest powerplay score in the tournament. When New Zealand were 27/1 in the same match a day ago, that was the lowest powerplay score.

Jadeja’s all-round brilliance in vain:

Losing India’s top three batsmen was such a big hit to the team that even the brilliant performances that would come later from all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja and Mahendra Singh Dhoni wouldn't be enough to hit the required target.

Dhoni managed to score a half-century and was hungry for more as he was dismissed by Guptill in a brilliant throw.

Also read: Has Mahendra Singh Dhoni played his last innings?

Ravindra Jadeja silenced all his critics throughout the match. After sublime fielding and bowling in the first innings, Jadeja went on to display his batting skills and went on to score a knock of 77 in 59 balls.

As the player had Indian fans screaming with every boundary he hit, the crowd was silenced when what looked like another six ended up in the hands of Kane Williamson just before the boundary line.

Also read: Jadeja silences Manjrekar in the commentary box after his fifty

In a twisted tale of fate, India’s much-criticised middle order performed well in the match where openers had failed. India end their brilliant World Cup 2019 run with all kinds of respect as the match was a 50-50 right until the last over.

...
Tags: 2019 icc cricket world cup, india vs new zealand, world cup 2019 ind vs nz semi-final
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)


Cricket World Cup 2019

Latest From Sports

Needing just 240 to reach Sunday's final, two-time champions India were undone by a dismal start to their run chase. (Photo: AFP)

Kohli reacts after NZ loss, says 45 minutes of bad cricket put India out

(Photo: File)

World Cup semi-final: 'Team India put up a great fight', says Rahul

After his brace against Tajikistan, Sunil Chettri became the second-highest goalscorer with a goal tally of 70. (Photo:AFP)

Sunil Chettri goes past Lionel Messi to be 2nd top active international footballer

Chasing 240, a top-order collapse put India under the pump before Ravindra Jadeja's sensational 77-run knock raised hopes of a turnaround. (Photo: ANI)

PM Modi disappointed with India's defeat but appreciates team's fighting spirit



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Gujarat: Lions will be tracked using radio collars in Gir forest

Forest official also informed that a geo-fencing system has been established which helps to identify areas safe for lions. (Photo: Representational image)
 

They don’t know yet! India has lost

The 18-run loss will surely hurt and even more so to those who don’t know yet. (Photo: AP)
 

Over 3,133 cr digital transactions in FY19, positive trend for ongoing fiscal: Prasad

Electronics and Information Technology Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said that the target for digital transactions for 2018-19 was set at 3,013 crore, and the total digital payments registered were 3,133.58 crore. (Photo: Representational | ANI)
 

12-year old in Hyderabad emerges as software developer and budding entrepreneur

‘I developed my own website ZM Infocom and have been training B Tech students. Right now I have developed an application for 'Team Management' which I would launch shortly. This application will help an organization to deal with crisis like lack of team identity, participation, and slow flow of information,’ she added. (Photo: ANI | Representative)
 

Singapore's 'priciest penthouse': USD 54 million, 3 floors, 5 bedrooms

A view of Guoco Tower (R), where a luxury penthouse at Wallich Residence is located, is seen in Singapore on July 10th, 2019. (Photo: AP)
 

Check how the world's highest road is being built in Ladakh

Workers toil six days a week, using only their bare hands, shovels and old sacks to move rocks and sand. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Cricket

PM Modi disappointed with India's defeat but appreciates team's fighting spirit

Chasing 240, a top-order collapse put India under the pump before Ravindra Jadeja's sensational 77-run knock raised hopes of a turnaround. (Photo: ANI)

ICC CWC'19: Has Mahendra Singh Dhoni played his last innings?

After losing six wickets in quick successions, Mahendra Singh Dhoni was looking to forge a partnership with left-arm off-spinner Ravindra Jadeja to help India get over the line as India look to chase down a stiff target of 240. (Photo: cricketworldcup/twitter)

Jadeja silences Sanjay Manjrekar in commentary box after completing fifty against NZ

Ravindra Jadeja against New Zealand. (Photo: AFP)

They don’t know yet! India has lost

The 18-run loss will surely hurt and even more so to those who don’t know yet. (Photo: AP)

World Cup semi-final: India crash out of WC after losing to NZ by 18 runs

India have had a horrible start to the chase, losing their top three batsmen on single digits.(Photo: Cricket World Cup/Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham