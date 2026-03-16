Telangana Assembly Budget Session Begins Today

Hyderabad: The budget session of the Telangana Legislative Assembly will begin on Monday with a series of key events at the Assembly premises.

Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla will unveil the statue of Telangana Thalli in front of the renovated Telangana Legislative Council building within the Assembly complex.

Following the unveiling ceremony, the Governor will address the joint sitting of members of the Legislative Assembly and the Legislative Council, marking the formal commencement of the budget session.

Meanwhile, legislators from the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) will pay tributes to the martyrs at the Telangana Martyrs Memorial at Gun Park in the morning before attending the Assembly session.

The BRS MLAs and MLCs are expected to participate in the Assembly proceedings later in the day.

During the session, the Business Advisory Committee (BAC) will decide the duration of the Assembly sittings. The state budget is scheduled to be presented on March 20 by Finance Minister Bhatti Vikramarka.