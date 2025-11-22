Openness Helps Inclusion: Parents Of Autistic Children At HPS Summit

HYDERABAD: Parents of autistic children and experts stressed the need for greater openness and inclusion of the children in mainstream education. Parents said that openly sharing a child’s diagnosis, strengths and behavioural triggers would help schools understand their needs better and create a more inclusive environment.

Doctors said that as technology advanced, they faced increasing challenges in addressing parents’ complex, open-ended questions regarding autism. They were speaking at ‘Limitless – The Autism Summit’ organised by the nonprofit Building Balance Advisory.

The event brought together special educators, parents, psychiatrists and professionals working with neurodivergent children. They highlighted the acute shortage of schools equipped to support autistic students and the need for training teachers to handle behavioural and emotional challenges.

Parent Shruti Joshi shared her experience, saying, “My child was diagnosed with autism. For his education, I interacted with the principal of a school nearby and was open about my child diagnosis. This triggered him because the teachers were not trained for autism.” She explained: “In higher education, the challenge is writing in exams and doing homework but my child is good with orals and he cannot write in an examination.”

Another parent, Manisha Misra, mother of Naman Misra who acted in the film ‘Sitaare Zameen Par’, spoke about the importance of sports and extracurricular activities. “My son gets grumpy if he does not go to his gym or football. Inclusion is a challenge any day. Initially imitating scenes from his favourite films until now he is shining.”

Special educators reminded parents that CBSE and ICSE schools permitted oral examinations for children with special needs. Child and adolescent psychiatrist Dr Nitya noted growing parental concerns, adding, “We are being mindful and quoting studies. The vaccines leading to autism can lead normal life.”