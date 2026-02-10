Officials Urge All Voters To Exercise Their Votes

NIZAMABAD: District election officer and collector Ila Tripathi, along with commissioner of police P. Sai Chaitanya, on Tuesday appealed to voters to participate in the municipal elections scheduled for February 11 and exercise their franchise freely.

They said polling would be held from 7 am to 5 pm and that all arrangements had been completed for elections to the Nizamabad Municipal Corporation and the Bodhan, Armoor and Bheemgal municipalities.

Addressing a press conference at the Integrated District Offices Complex, the officials said adequate measures had been put in place to ensure peaceful polling and a conducive environment for voters.

In the 60 divisions of the Nizamabad Municipal Corporation, 3,48,116 voters will cast their votes at 488 polling stations. Bodhan municipality has 69,439 voters across 38 wards and 111 polling stations; Armoor municipality has 63,977 voters across 36 wards and 106 polling stations; and Bheemgal municipality has 14,046 voters across 12 wards and 24 polling stations.

Polling materials are being distributed to staff as per the checklist, and arrangements have been made to ensure personnel reach their assigned polling stations on time. Distribution centres have been set up at Government Polytechnic College, Nizamabad, for the Municipal Corporation; Vijay Mary High School for Bodhan; Armoor Government Degree College for Armoor; and Bheemgal Government Junior College for Bheemgal.

Counting of votes will be held on February 13, with results declared the same day. Special meetings for the election of mayor, deputy mayor, chairperson and vice-chairperson will be held on February 16 at 11 am.

The Nizamabad RDO will act as special officer for the Municipal Corporation meeting, sub-collectors for Bodhan and Armoor, and the district panchayat CEO for Bheemgal.

The commissioner of Police said seven ACPs, 70 circle inspectors, 70 sub-inspectors and 1,370 police personnel have been deployed for election duty. Three additional police platoons have also been stationed in the district. Striking Force and Quick Reaction Team units have been formed, while SST and FST teams are maintaining strict surveillance.

He warned that attempts to lure voters or disrupt polling would invite strict action. Sensitive and highly sensitive polling stations will be closely monitored through the police command control centre, and social media will be under surveillance for violations of election norms.

Municipal Corporation commissioner Dileep Kumar was also present.