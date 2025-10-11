No Booze, No Chaos, Only Connection No Booze, No Chaos, Only Connection

HYDERABAD: What are people really seeking when they dance without alcohol? In a resort on the city’s outskirts, candles flicker as strangers sip cacao — bitter, earthy and grounding. A Tibetan sound healer strikes a gong. No one speaks. “The idea,” says Lalith, a crew member of Pineal Events, “is to help people be present, feel safe and let the body and mind settle.” It feels less like a party and more like a return to something we once knew.

In the 1960s, Goa’s first trance seekers chased freedom through sound. The music stretched for hours, and rhythm itself became the high. But over time, the word rave came to mean excess. Now, across India, the wellness subculture that once lived on the margins is blending with nightlife. Yoga, sound healing and ecstatic dance are replacing club residencies in cities like Goa and Bengaluru. Hyderabad, slower to adapt, is catching up. “Raves were never about getting high. What mattered and still matters is the music and connecting with your inner self,” said one long-time electronic music enthusiast.

The city’s latest version of this search runs on caffeine, cacao and mindfulness. A café in Kondapur will soon host a “Coffee Rave Night.” “People can hang out, enjoy the vibe, and replace alcohol with coffee,” said organiser Kiran Rathod. For DJ VibeKraft, who performs at such gatherings, the energy is “raw and honest.” “There’s no chaos, only connection,” he said, calling the change more psychological than musical. “When no one’s drunk, you actually have to keep the crowd connected. The music becomes a conversation.”

For Neha K., a communications student, the experience is unexpectedly emotional. “I used to think fun meant forgetting myself for a few hours. Now it feels like remembering myself — just with music and a lot of coffee.”

Across the city, cacao ceremonies merge with breathwork, meditation and free-form dance. “We moved from parties to wellness because people wanted connection without intoxication,” said Lalith. “We start with intention-setting, then cacao, breathwork, sound healing and ecstatic dance. The idea is simple — be present, feel safe and let the body and mind settle.” His sessions stay intimate, rarely crossing twenty participants. No alcohol, no filming. “The moment it becomes commercial, the essence goes.”

A new vocabulary is taking shape — intentional gatherings, sober highs, mindful movement. Cafés and non-alcoholic spaces are turning into dance floors. Sometimes the focus isn’t dance at all, but tapping into something inward. “These events are common in Himachal,” Lalith added. “We wanted to bring that spirit to Hyderabad — a way to connect with yourself and others.”

It may look like a lifestyle fad, another filtered trend for Instagram. But beneath the soft lighting and curated playlists, something deeper stirs. “It’s not about chasing a high anymore,” said artist Sana Ahmed. “It’s about creating one together, in the safest way possible — and doing it in a way that doesn’t hurt the planet.”

Perhaps this shift says something about Hyderabad’s changing soul — its new highs are cleaner, slower, more deliberate. “People are tired of chaos,” Lalith reflected. “They’re learning that slowing down is its own form of freedom.” Maybe it’s fatigue. Maybe it’s a hunger for meaning that can’t be bought in a bottle. Either way, there is quiet rebellion in choosing clarity over chaos — in dancing to feel, not to forget.