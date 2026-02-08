Doctors Welcome WHO Focus On Wearables

HYDERABAD: Doctors and public health experts have welcomed the World Health Organisation’s (WHO) growing focus on wearable technology, saying smartwatches and activity trackers could play a key role in accurately measuring physical activity and addressing sedentary lifestyles.

Reacting to discussions at the WHO’s Montreal meeting, physicians said wrist‑worn devices offered a more reliable alternative to traditional self‑reported surveys, which often underestimate physical inactivity. Continuous monitoring through wearables could generate objective, real‑time data, helping governments design targeted and evidence‑based health interventions.

Dr B. Venkat Nani Kumar, consultant in internal medicine, said wearable technology bridged the gap between lifestyle advice and measurable behaviour. “Metrics such as step count, moderate‑to‑vigorous physical activity and sedentary time directly co‑relate with cardiovascular disease, diabetes and mental health outcomes. Having population‑level data allows early and preventive strategies,” he said.

Doctors pointed out that India and other low and middle‑income countries are facing a rising burden of lifestyle‑related diseases linked to inactivity. Affordable smartwatches, if standardised under WHO guidance, could support national health surveillance systems and community‑level screening programmes.

City‑based doctors also stressed the need for inclusive validation of devices. “Wearables must recognise varied movement patterns and step‑equivalents, especially in ageing populations,” a doctor said, while highlighting the importance of data privacy and ethical use of health information.

Welcoming WHO’s roadmap for open‑source algorithms and independent evaluation, doctors cautioned that strong regulatory frameworks are essential.

Dr Kiran Madhala, professor at Gandhi Medical College, Secunderabad, said WHO’s shift reflected rapid advances in artificial intelligence and digital health tools, calling it a progressive step towards better monitoring of physical activity.