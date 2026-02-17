Civic Polls Results LIVE @ 2 pm: Congress Wins 7 Municipalities

Hyderabad: Chaos prevailed during the election of chairperson and deputy chairperson in Ibrahimpatnam and Khyatanpally municipalities on Tuesday.

The police resorted to lathicharge when the BRS former Balka Suman tried to enter the council in Khyatanpally prompting his followers to hurl stones on the police. The convoy of the Labour Minister G Vivek Venkataswamy also came under the attack, it is learnt.

Sensing that the situation might go out of the control, the police resorted to lathicharge.

In Ibrahimpatnam, the councilors hurled chairs against each other during the council meeting to elect chairperson and deputy chairperson. However, the police and officials intervened and pacified them.

In Thorrur municipality where tense situation prevailed on Monday, the police deployed additional forces to prevent any untoward incident.

The Congress consolidated its hold over urban local bodies across Telangana, securing control of 87 municipalities and six of the seven corporations on offer, including several that had delivered hung verdicts in the recent civic polls, following indirect polls on Monday.

While 106 municipalities have been decided, elections to another 11 municipalities including Ibrahimpatnam, Khyatanpally and Thorrur were put off for various reasons.

In the seven municipal corporations, Congress emerged victorious in six - four on its own, one with AIMIM's backing and another with CPI's support. The BRS won 17 municipalities and the BJP the Karimnagar Municipal Corporation.