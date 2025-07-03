Chandrababu Naidu Inaugurates Andhra's First Digital Nerve Centre in Kuppam

Kuppam (Andhra Pradesh): Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday inaugurated the state's first Tata Digital Nerve Centre (DiNC) in Chittoor district, which offers connected, continuous, proactive, and patient-centric healthcare to strengthen public health infrastructure.

Linked to 13 primary health centres (PHCs) and 92 village health centres, the Tata DiNC offers 12 primary healthcare services and digitalises patients' health records.

"Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu inaugurated the Tata Digital Nerve Centre, the first such facility established in Kuppam," a press release said.

It integrates healthcare facilities and resources across the constituency, improving care through digital tools and standardised health protocols.

The initiative promises early and timely diagnosis, personalised counselling, better coordination, improved patient convenience, reduced costs, and virtual specialist access at PHCs.

In the first phase, DiNC services have been rolled out in Kuppam. They will be expanded across Chittoor district in the second phase and statewide in the third, the release added.