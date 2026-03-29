LIVE: Regional Powers to Meet in Pakistan on Ending West Asia war
The war has threatened global supplies of oil and natural gas, sparked fertilizer shortages and disrupted air travel
Regional powers plan to meet Sunday in Pakistan to discuss how to end the fighting in the Middle East as about 2,500 U.S. Marines arrived in the region and Iranian-backed Houthi rebels entered the monthlong war.
Live Updates
- 29 March 2026 2:58 PM IST
Iran parliament speaker says US plots ground attack despite diplomatic efforts
ran's parliament speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf said Sunday that the United States was plotting a ground attack despite publicly engaging in diplomatic efforts aimed at ending the war.
"The enemy publicly sends messages of negotiation and dialogue while secretly planning a ground attack," Ghalibaf said in a statement carried by the official IRNA news agency.
- 29 March 2026 2:14 PM IST
A Qatari television station says Israeli missiles damaged its office in Tehran
Al Araby Television Network said an Israeli missile slammed into its office building in Iran’s capital, Tehran, forcing its live broadcast to stop, and left “extensive damage” to the office.
In a video posted on the channel’s social media accounts, one of its reporters showed the damage to the office. Equipment, furniture, and debris could be seen scattered on the ground.
- 29 March 2026 12:13 PM IST
Modi Urges Unity Amid West Asia Crisis, Thanks Gulf Nations
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday expressed gratitude towards Gulf nations for assistance to Indians residing there amid the West Asia conflict and noted that India is facing the global fuel crisis resolutely. Read more:
- 29 March 2026 12:12 PM IST
Iran Warns of Wider War, Alleges US-Israel 'False-Flag' Plans
Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has warned that the United States and Israel may seek to widen the scope of the ongoing conflict by drawing in other countries or staging "false-flag operations", according to Iranian media Press TV. Read more:
- 29 March 2026 12:11 PM IST
Israeli Airstrike in Lebanon Kills 3 Journalists Covering the War
An Israeli airstrike on southern Lebanon on Saturday killed three journalists who were covering the latest Israel-Hezbollah war, their TV stations said. Hezbollah’s al-Manar TV said its longtime correspondent Ali Shoeib was killed in southern Lebanon. Israel's military said it had targeted Shoeib, accusing him of being a Hezbollah intelligence operative, without providing evidence. Read more:
- 29 March 2026 8:51 AM IST
Air raid sirens activated across Kuwait, Bahrain and Israel
Air raid sirens were activated across parts of the West Asia early Sunday, with alerts issued in Kuwait, Bahrain and Israel following reports of incoming missile and drone threats, according to CNN. In Bahrain, the Interior Ministry urged citizens to take shelter and "remain calm" after warning sirens were sounded across affected areas. In a post on X, the Ministry said, "The siren has been sounded. Citizens and residents are urged to remain calm and head to the nearest safe place ."
- 29 March 2026 7:12 AM IST
Houthis join Iran War, Raising Further Threat to Global Shipping
Iranian-backed Houthi rebels entered the monthlong war in the Middle East on Saturday, claiming two missile launches at Israel. About 2,500 U.S. Marines arrived in the region. And Pakistan's government said regional powers plan to meet Sunday to discuss how to end the fighting.