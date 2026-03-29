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LIVE: Regional Powers to Meet in Pakistan on Ending West Asia war

West Asia
29 March 2026 6:34 AM IST

The war has threatened global supplies of oil and natural gas, sparked fertilizer shortages and disrupted air travel

LIVE: Regional Powers to Meet in Pakistan on Ending West Asia war
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US President Donald Trump with Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif (AP file image)

Regional powers plan to meet Sunday in Pakistan to discuss how to end the fighting in the Middle East as about 2,500 U.S. Marines arrived in the region and Iranian-backed Houthi rebels entered the monthlong war.

Pakistan said Saudi Arabia, Turkey and Egypt will send top diplomats to Islamabad for talks. Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said he and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian held “extensive discussions” on regional hostilities.
The war has threatened global supplies of oil and natural gas, sparked fertilizer shortages and disrupted air travel. Iran’s grip on the strategic Strait of Hormuz has shaken markets and prices.
The United States and Israel continue to strike Iran, whose retaliatory attacks have targeted Israel and neighboring Gulf Arab states. More than 3,000 people have been killed.
The Houthis’ entry could further hurt global shipping if they again target vessels in the Bab el-Mandeb Strait off the Red Sea, through which about 12% of the world’s trade typically passes.

Live Updates

2026-03-29 01:04:07
( Source : Deccan Chronicle with agency inputs )
US-Israel-Iran war West Asia war West Asia Crisis US troops 
Iran 
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