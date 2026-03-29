Modi Urges Unity Amid West Asia Crisis, Thanks Gulf Nations

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday expressed gratitude towards Gulf nations for assistance to Indians residing there amid the West Asia conflict and noted that India is facing the global fuel crisis resolutely.

In the 132nd episode of his radio show Mann Ki Baat, PM Modi asked political parties and citizens not to politicise the West Asia conflict and avoid spreading rumours.

Noting the global turbulence amid the conflict between the US, Israel and Iran, he said, “The month of March has been eventful at a global level. In the past, the entire world faced numerous problems for a long time due to COVID. We all expected that after emerging through the COVID crisis, the world would move forward on the path of progress with a fresh start. But conditions of war and conflict continued to emerge in different regions of the world.”

“Currently, a fierce war has been going on for a month in our neighbourhood. Relatives of lakhs of families reside in these countries, and particularly work in the Gulf countries. I am grateful to Gulf countries for providing every kind of assistance to over one crore Indians there,” he added.

“A crisis is developing around the world regarding petrol and diesel. Our global relations, the support we receive from various countries, and the strengths we have built over the past decade have enabled India to face these challenges resolutely. These are certainly challenging times. Today, through ‘Mann Ki Baat,’ I will once again urge all my countrymen that we must unite and overcome this challenge,” the Prime Minister said.

Further, in a veiled jibe at the opposition, he said there is “no place for self-serving politics.”

“All those politicising the issue should not do it. This issue is connected to the interests of 140 crore Indians, and there is no place for self-serving politics. All those spreading rumours are causing great harm to the country. I would also like to appeal to all countrymen to remain vigilant and not be misled by rumours. Trust the constant information provided by the government and take action based on that,” he said.

The conflict in West Asia began with US-Israel strikes on Iran on February 28, killing Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. As Iran retaliated, it widened the conflict, affecting neighbouring countries.

With crude oil prices rising globally, the Centre has decided to slash excise duty on petrol and diesel.

Amid the reported LPG crisis, the government has decided to shift towards Piped Natural Gas (PNG), fast-tracking pipeline infrastructure.

PM Modi on Saturday held a telephonic conversation with Saudi Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman, during which both leaders discussed the ongoing conflict in West Asia.

He has also spoken with several global leaders, including US President Donald Trump, amid rising regional tensions.