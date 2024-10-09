Ratan Tata, Titan of Indian Industry, Dead

Mumbai: Ratan Naval Tata, former chairman of Tata Sons, breathed his last on Thursday. The 86-year-old industrialist was admitted to Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital on Monday after his blood pressure dropped dramatically.



A statement issued by Tata Sons chairman N. Chandrasekaran said, “It is with a profound sense of loss that we bid farewell to Tata, a truly uncommon leader whose immeasurable contributions have shaped not only the Tata Group but also the very fabric of our nation.”













A source from the Maharashtra government confirmed that Tata was kept on a ventilator in the ICU of the hospital after his health worsened.

Mr Chandrasekaran further said: “For the Tata Group, Ratan Naval Tata was more than a chairperson. To me, he was a mentor, guide and friend. He inspired by example. With an unwavering commitment to excellence, integrity and innovation. The Tata Group, under his stewardship, expanded its global footprint while always remaining true to its moral compass.”









Condoling the death of veteran industrialist, Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a series of posts on X wrote, "Shri Ratan Tata Ji was a visionary business leader, a compassionate soul and an extraordinary human being. He provided stable leadership to one of India’s oldest and most prestigious business houses. At the same time, his contribution went far beyond the boardroom. He endeared himself to several people thanks to his humility, kindness and an unwavering commitment to making our society better... Extremely pained by his passing away."

The Congress condoled the death of Tata, with Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi saying he was a man with a vision "who has left a lasting mark on both business and philanthropy".



Taking to X, industrialist Harsh Goenka posted, “The clock has stopped ticking. The Titan passes away. #RatanTata was a beacon of integrity, ethical leadership and philanthropy, who has imprinted an indelible mark on the world of business and beyond. He will forever soar high in our memories.”









"India has lost a giant, a visionary who redefined modern India's path. Ratan Tata wasn’t just a business leader -- he embodied the spirit of India with integrity, compassion and an unwavering commitment to the greater good. Legends like him never fade away. Om Shanti," industrialist Gautam Adani posted on After his hospitalisation, Tata personally issued a statement on Instagram on the same day stating that he was undergoing medical check-ups due to his age and related medical conditions. “I am aware of recent rumours circulating regarding my health and want to assure everyone that these claims are unfounded. I am currently undergoing medical check-ups due to my age and related medical conditions. There is no cause for concern,” Tata posted on Instagram.

Tata served as the chairman of the Tata Group conglomerate from 1990 to 2012. From October 2016 to February 2017, he also served as the interim chairman. He was awarded with the country's highest civilian awards -– Padma Bhushan in 2000 and the Padma Vibhushan in 2008 -- for his contributions to industry and society.