Ratan Tata, an inspiring industrialist and philanthropist

Renowned industrialist Ratan Tata passed away at Mumbai a few minutes ago. Prominent industrialists and politicians condoled the death of the former chairman of Tata Group.

A few others recalled his inspiring legacy he left behind.

Ratan Tata was the great grandson of Jamsetji Tata, the founder of Tata Group, and he was raised by his grandmother Lady Navajbai Tata.

A philanthropist at heart and a man of morals and ethical values, he never failed to inspire young entrepreneurs living a life of principles.

Ratan Tata's investment in a company did not just mean funding, he also gave the startup necessary boost and credibility in terms of publicity and brand building.





Some of his famous quotes that will remain relevant forever include.

"I don't believe in taking right decisions. I take decisions and then make them right."

"Ups and downs in life are very important to keep us going, because a straight line even in an E.C.G. means we are not alive."

"None can destroy iron but its own rust can. Likewise, none can destroy a person, but his own mindset can."

"If you want to walk fast, walk alone. But if you want to walk far, walk together."

"Don't be serious, enjoy life as it comes."

"If there are challenges thrown across, then some interesting, innovative solutions are found. Without challenges, the tendency is to go on the same way."

"A founder who is in for the short run or has no passion for the sector he is in, doesn't give me a great deal of comfort."