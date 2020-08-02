131st Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

1,751,919

54,865

Recovered

1,146,879

51,232

Deaths

37,403

852

Maharashtra43171926688315316 Tamil Nadu2517381909664034 Andhra Pradesh150209766141407 Delhi1367161221313989 Karnataka129287536482412 Uttar Pradesh89048513341677 West Bengal72777505171629 Telangana6478646502530 Gujarat61438450092436 Bihar5098733650298 Rajasthan4264629977690 Assam402703035898 Haryana3496528227421 Odisha3347920518225 Madhya Pradesh3180622271867 Kerala236141302374 Jammu and Kashmir2035912217377 Punjab1611910734386 Jharkhand113664343106 Chhatisgarh9192623054 Uttarakhand7183416880 Goa5913421145 Tripura4996332721 Puducherry3472210049 Manipur2621168980 Himachal Pradesh2574145913 Nagaland18236354 Arunachal Pradesh15919183 Chandigarh105166715 Meghalaya8562205 Sikkim6382311 Mizoram4132470
Opinion Op Ed 02 Aug 2020 ​Mutilation of J&a ...
Opinion, Op Ed

​Mutilation of J&K: A year of legal upheaval and the fear of demographic change

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | YUSUF JAMEEL
Published Aug 2, 2020, 1:07 am IST
Updated Aug 2, 2020, 1:18 am IST
In both Jammu and Kashmir people sense a threat to their land and identity due to the domicile laws
Reports say that in just a year since the abrogation of Article 370 and 35A, thousands of people have been given domicile status in Jammu and Kashmir. (DC Photo: Habib Naqash)
 Reports say that in just a year since the abrogation of Article 370 and 35A, thousands of people have been given domicile status in Jammu and Kashmir. (DC Photo: Habib Naqash)

Srinagar: Apart from the political vacuum created by the denaturing of Article 370 and the stifling of dissenting voices, and the devastation of the economy, the Year of Abrogation of Kashmir’s special status within the Indian Union has brought a legal upheaval in the Valley. New Delhi has in unseemly haste introduced several new laws and altered many existing ones in the sundered entity called Jammu & Kashmir (J&K), much to the dismay of vast sections of the population.

The authorities insist the enactments are legally sanctioned and follow the pattern set by the abrogation of Articles 370 and 35A of the Constitution. But people in the Kashmir Valley as well as in Jammu ask why not a single such law has been introduced in Ladakh, which was hived off the state.

 

With no one in the government even attempting to answer this justifiable question, people tend to believe that the changes wrought to J&K’s statute are ill-intentioned. Especially, the new domicile law introduced earlier this year has triggered fears that this is the beginning of demographic changes sought to be brought about in the predominantly Muslim J&K.

Reports pouring in from the plains of Jammu say thousands of non-local people have been granted domicile certificates during the past couple of months. The beneficiaries include IAS officers, their family members, refugees from erstwhile West Pakistan and members of the Balmiki Samaj and the Gorkha community.

 

Domicile rules

Under the new domicile law, all those persons and their children who have resided in J&K for 15 years or studied here for seven years and took the class 10 or 12 examination in an educational institution in the UT are eligible for domicile.

Children of central government officials, All India service officers, officials of PSUs and autonomous bodies of Central government, public sector banks, officials of statutory bodies, central universities and recognized research institutes of the central government, who have served in J&K for a total period of ten years can also be issued domicile certificates.

 

Besides, migrants and their children who are registered with the Relief and Rehabilitation Commissioner are being granted domicile certificates. Children of those residents of J&K who reside outside the UT in connection with their employment or other professional or vocational reasons have also become eligible for grant of domicile status.

While various political and social groups in Jammu have publicly expressed apprehensions that they might lose their land and identity as a consequence of the new domicile law, the dominant public view in the Valley is that India is transforming Kashmir into another Palestine.

 

“There are instances which clearly indicate that the government of India is following in the footsteps of Israel to change the demography of J&K and assimilate it socially and culturally after altering its Muslim majority character.  People are worried,” said Noor Ahmed Baba, political analyst and former professor in the University of Kashmir’s political science department.

Jammu & Kashmir’s mainstream parties including the National Conference (NC), People’s Democratic Party (PDP), People’s Conference besides the CPM and separatist organizations too have termed the issuance of domicile certificates to non-locals as the first major step towards changing the demography of the state and as a move “planned by the government at the behest of the RSS”. The J&K National Panthers’ Party which enjoys public support mainly in Jammu too has strongly opposed the new domicile law.

 

They say the issuing of domicile certificates to non-locals is “ill-advised, arbitrary and dishonest” as the Supreme Court has yet to decide on a series of petitions challenging the abrogation of Articles 35A and 370. They caution the government that its “misadventure” is fraught with grave consequences for the state and the country as a whole.

However, some political groups including the Panun Kashmir which claims to represent displaced Kashmiri Pandits have welcomed the new domicile law on the premise that this would end decades of discrimination meted out to sections of people living and working in J&K including those in the armed forces and the progeny of permanent female residents of the erstwhile state married to non-locals.

 

Political reaction

Endorsing this view, Jammu’s divisional commissioner Sanjeev Verma said, “Many, many people who have been residing in J&K for more than 70 years but were deprived of their legitimate citizenship rights will be benefited which is something all should welcome.”

However, CPM leader Muhammad Yusuf Tarigami warned, “Changing the demography of J&K, plundering its people of their identity and going back on constitutional guarantees and commitments of the country’s leadership which provided the basis for the state’s accession will only invigorate alienation”.

 

The PDP spokesman alleged, “As the agenda unfolds, it becomes clear that along with the intended demographic change, the target is also jobs, natural resources, cultural identity and everything that the people of J&K tried to save by acceding to India with firm constitutional guarantees.”

His counterpart in the BJP, Anil Gupta, however, rejected the criticism as “unfounded, motivated and part of a misinformation campaign aimed at misleading people for political reasons.” He said, “The new domicile law will neither change the demography nor snatch the jobs of the local youth. It will, however, end certain discriminations and injustices which were there but went against the constitutional guarantees.”

 

...
Tags: jammu & kashmir article 370, article 370 abrogation, domicile laws
Location: India, Jammu and Kashmir, Srinagar


Related Stories

Mutilation of J&K: A year of unwinning Kashmir
Mutilation of Kashmir: Separatist voices stilled but a diehard new breed is born
Mutilation of J&K: An economy reduced to shambles

Latest From Opinion

Nagaland Governor RN Ravi

Dilli Ka Babu | With Babus as pawns, stage set for Nagaland vs Centre fight

It is preposterous of a US President to even think he can toy with an idea of upsetting an 1845 law. AP Photo

DC Edit | Trump’s suggestion to postpone US elections is mission impossible

Military sources said there had been no forward movement on the ground in the past two weeks. PTI Photo

DC Edit | Don’t let China ‘revise’ the status quo in Ladakh

The shared statistics, which seem to determine who can travel from where to where, give a new meaning or urgency to the concept of ‘globalisation’. AP Photo

Farrukh Dhondy | Boris Johnson's obesity challenge and ‘globalisation’ in COVID times



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Waqyanawis | Gandhis in a dilemma as Ashok Gehlot kept enemies closer

In this file photo the rebel Congress leader Sachin Pilot (R) is seen with the then Congress President Rahul Gandhi and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot during a party function in Jaipur. PTI Photo
 

Exclusive | Kiran Majumdar Shaw on how Biocon hopes to beat COVID-19

Kiran has also been conferred with the prestigious IMC Ladies’ Wing —Woman of the Year Award 2019–2020
 

Shashi Warrier | Here’s to you, Dr Mary Kuriakose

Not all cancers yield readily to treatment, but there are new ways to detect cancer early, and to treat it successfully. Representational Image
 

When the wild world beckons

Black Panther clicked by Shaaz Jung
 

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

Ritu Kumar, Fashion Designer
 

When the boss video calls you at an odd hour, is it sexual harassment?

Some women have also complained that they find their colleagues inappropriately dressed during virtual meetings and it made them uncomfortable.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Op Ed

Anand K Sahay: India’s working class as Little Red Riding Hood

Migrant workers along with their family members walk to their villages, due to no means of transport, during the nationwide lockdown, near Anand Vihar railway station in New Delhi (PTI)

India has got a good start on path to self-reliance

A worker sits at the construction site of a coastal road project in Mumbai. AFP Photo

Mutilation of J&K: A year of unwinning Kashmir

A security personnel stand guard after J&K administration decided to impose a strict lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus, in Srinagar. PTI Photo

Mutilation of J&K: An economy reduced to shambles

A shepherd drives a flock of sheep during a lockdown imposed by authorities after a sudden surge of COVID-19 coronavirus cases, in Srinagar. AFP Photo

DC Edit | Governor must play by the Constitution

Kalraj Mishra (PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham