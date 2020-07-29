127th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

1,568,001

35,867

Recovered

1,007,488

18,706

Deaths

34,597

369

Maharashtra39144023227714165 Tamil Nadu2341141728833741 Delhi1333101186333907 Andhra Pradesh120390554061213 Karnataka112504429012147 Uttar Pradesh77334458071530 West Bengal62964420221449 Telangana5890643751492 Gujarat57982425142368 Bihar4591930504273 Rajasthan3863627317644 Assam349482661988 Haryana3287625758406 Madhya Pradesh2921720343830 Odisha2810718061189 Kerala208951072468 Jammu and Kashmir1887910885333 Punjab143789752336 Jharkhand9563398494 Chhatisgarh8286543946 Uttarakhand6587372070 Goa5287359536 Tripura4288260917 Puducherry3011178247 Himachal Pradesh2330123413 Manipur231716150 Nagaland14605774 Arunachal Pradesh13306173 Chandigarh93459914 Meghalaya7791945 Sikkim5921861 Mizoram3841980
Opinion Op Ed 29 Jul 2020 Mutilation of J& ...
Opinion, Op Ed

Mutilation of J&K: A year of unwinning Kashmir

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | YUSUF JAMEEL
Published Jul 29, 2020, 8:31 pm IST
Updated Jul 29, 2020, 9:10 pm IST
One year since the abrogation of Article 370 and sundering of the state, Kashmir remains deep in mourning
A security personnel stand guard after J&K administration decided to impose a strict lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus, in Srinagar. PTI Photo
  A security personnel stand guard after J&K administration decided to impose a strict lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus, in Srinagar. PTI Photo

Srinagar: Nearly a year since the dismembering and disempowering of Jammu & Kashmir, the mainstream political parties have been reduced to a state of limbo.

Though most of the leaders who were taken into preventive custody around August 5, 2019 and subsequently detained formally under the Public Safety Act (PSA) have now been freed, many of them are under duress not to speak up.

 

On the whole, political activities by mainstream parties--excluding the BJP--have come to a complete halt.

Only a couple of key faces of J&K politics are active on Twitter but even there they behave like ‘obedient children’, as described by a critic.

The leaders themselves blame the central government and its local facilitators for their waning influence and the disarray in their parties. They say the government has through its harsh steps left no political space for them.

They insist that the imposition of a vacuum in J&K politics is a calculated stratagem of the BJP.

 

“By pulverising the democratic space and criminalising dissent, they are brazenly taking pride in destroying every institution of democracy to further their fascist agenda,” said a senior leader of the PDP.

That coming from a former coalition partner of the saffron party in the J&K government may be pooh-poohed by many as tongue-in-cheek, but there is no denying the fact that arbitrary incarceration of leaders of every hue after the abrogation of Article 370 and splitting the state up into two Union Territories definitely contributed to a stifling of J&K’s political parties.

 

Yet amidst all this, a deliberate attempt is being made to carve out some political space for select people and parties that are willing to toe the line of the dispensation at the Centre.

Some local political observers say this policy of ‘containment’ to keep political parties other than the BJP and its myrmidon away from the people does not augur well for India’s interests in Jamu & Kashmir, notwithstanding the Narendra Modi government’s claims to the contrary.      

Senior PDP leader Naeem Akhtar lamented, “Delhi has decimated decades of our investment in peace and democracy. At the cost of mere political gains for one party, all norms of democratic society have been infringed upon.”

 

Critics say that on August 5 last year, the government ventured on the path of disowning and un-winning Kashmir.

“By seeing Kashmir through a religious and civilisational prism they want to win Hindus voters in the rest of the country by disowning and fighting people of J&K,” one of them alleged.

Srinagar resident Abdul Majeed Shah bemoaned, “The die has been cast, the script is clear. Delhi wants to infuse a sense of fear in and defeat every Kashmiri.”

Naeem Akhtar admitted that the mainstream is in total disarray and shock, and Kashmir is still in mourning. “For many of us it’s a long fight for survival and dignity in a newly demonetised democracy,” he said.

 

...
Tags: article 370 abrogation, jammu and kashmir


Latest From Opinion

The Reserve bank of India (PTI)

DC Edit | Fast-track infra growth

Omar Abdullah (PTI file)

DC Edit | No, Mr Abdullah, not all in Opp. betrayed J&K

Sachin Pilot (PTI)

How Sachin Pilot’s perfidy crashed his political flight

US President Donald Trump and China’s President Xi Jinping (AFP)

Sunanda K | As US, China spar; India needs to fend for itself



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Waqyanawis | Gandhis in a dilemma as Ashok Gehlot kept enemies closer

In this file photo the rebel Congress leader Sachin Pilot (R) is seen with the then Congress President Rahul Gandhi and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot during a party function in Jaipur. PTI Photo
 

Exclusive | Kiran Majumdar Shaw on how Biocon hopes to beat COVID-19

Kiran has also been conferred with the prestigious IMC Ladies’ Wing —Woman of the Year Award 2019–2020
 

Shashi Warrier | Here’s to you, Dr Mary Kuriakose

Not all cancers yield readily to treatment, but there are new ways to detect cancer early, and to treat it successfully. Representational Image
 

When the wild world beckons

Black Panther clicked by Shaaz Jung
 

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

Ritu Kumar, Fashion Designer
 

When the boss video calls you at an odd hour, is it sexual harassment?

Some women have also complained that they find their colleagues inappropriately dressed during virtual meetings and it made them uncomfortable.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Op Ed

How Sachin Pilot’s perfidy crashed his political flight

Sachin Pilot (PTI)

PMK grasps cinema’s power, belatedly

S. Ramadoss

Twitter lessons: Relook security strategy, rules on social media

A seed capital of $100,000 or less can be used to do widespread harm by hacking into social media sites. Representational Image

When British VIPs get away with sexual abuse

Harvey Weinstein.

Anand K Sahay: India’s working class as Little Red Riding Hood

Migrant workers along with their family members walk to their villages, due to no means of transport, during the nationwide lockdown, near Anand Vihar railway station in New Delhi (PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham