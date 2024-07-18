Switzerland's Futuristic Suicide Pod: A Controversial Step Towards Autonomy or a Slippery Slope?

Switzerland has approved the use of a controversial "suicide pod" called the Sarco, developed by euthanasia activist Philip Nitschke, also known as "Dr. Death".The pod is a 3D-printed capsule that can be transported to any location and used to end a person's life through inert gas asphyxiation.

Assisted suicide has been legal in Switzerland since the 1940s provided it is not done for "selfish" reasons. The Sarco pod is designed to make the process more autonomous, allowing individuals to activate the device and die within minutes without the involvement of medical professionals.

Nitschke, the founder of Exit International, believes the Sarco will "demedicalize death" and empower people to manage their own end-of-life choices. The pod features an internal activation mechanism and an emergency exit button, and the user must answer three questions before initiating the process: who they are, where they are, and if they understand what will happen.

Once the button is pressed the oxygen plummets from 21 per cent to 0.05 per cent in the air in less than 30 seconds, rapidly reducing oxygen levels and causing the person to lose consciousness and die within approximately 10 minutes. The entire process is filmed, and the footage is handed over to the authorities. Once the button, there’s no way of going back for those wanting to change their mind at the last minute.

However, Sarco's approval has sparked significant controversy and ethical concerns. Critics have described the device as a "glorified gas chamber" and have raised concerns that it could lead to "suicide contagions" and inspire additional deaths. Some have also argued that the pod's sleek, futuristic design could appeal to vulnerable individuals who may not have fully considered the implications of their decision.

Moreover, legal experts have expressed uncertainty about the device's legality and the issue of responsibility. Swiss prosecutor Peter Sticher warned that anyone using the Sarco to assist in someone's death could face up to five years in prison, as it is unclear who would be legally responsible for the act of euthanasia.

The debate over the Sarco has also highlighted the broader ethical and legal challenges surrounding assisted suicide. While Switzerland has legalized the practice since the 1940s, there are still strict requirements, such as the need for individuals to demonstrate mental capacity and ensure their decision is not motivated by "selfish" reasons.

Nitschke, however, believes Sarco's algorithm-based mental capacity assessment could help bypass the involvement of medical professionals, which he sees as a barrier to personal autonomy in the dying process. Yet, some experts have expressed scepticism about the reliability and effectiveness of such an approach.

The introduction of the Sarco pod in Switzerland has reignited the ongoing debate about the role of technology in end-of-life decisions and the balance between individual autonomy and societal safeguards. As the country grapples with this controversial innovation, the ethical and legal implications will continue to be closely scrutinized.

According to the reports, the Sarco pod costs 18 Swiss Francs, which is approximately £15.56. The first use of the Sarco pod is expected to take this year in Switzerland, although the exact time, date, and location have not been disclosed.

“We really don’t want a person’s desire for a peaceful passing [in] Switzerland to turn into a media circus”, said lawyer Fiona Stewart, who is on The Last Resort’s advisory board.