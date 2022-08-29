  
KCR to visit Bihar, meet Nitish Kumar

Published Aug 29, 2022, 11:50 pm IST
Updated Aug 30, 2022, 12:35 am IST
 This will be Rao's first visit to Bihar after he became CM in 2014. The CM will extend financial assistance of Rs 10 lakh each to kin of Galvan martyrs on behalf of Telangana government along with Nitish Kumar. — DC File Image

Hyderabad: In an endeavour to play a significant role in national politics and bring non-BJP parties together to defeat the BJP-led NDA in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, TRS president and Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao would visit Bihar on August 31, the day of Ganesh Chaturthi.

The CM will leave for Patna from Hyderabad on Wednesday morning. During his visit to Bihar, Rao will be meeting JDU chief and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, RJD chief and Bihar deputy chief minister Tejashwi Yadav. This will be

Rao's first visit to Bihar after he became CM in 2014. The CM will extend financial assistance of Rs 10 lakh each to kin of Galvan martyrs on behalf of Telangana government along with Nitish Kumar. Rao will also extend financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh each to kin of 12 Bihar workers who died in a godown fire accident in Secunderabad in March this year.

Nitish Kumar is expected to host lunch for Rao on the occasion. Both the leaders are expected to discuss national politics and the need to bring all non-BJP parties together against the BJP-led NDA for 2024 Lok Sabha polls. Meanwhile, Rao has convened a cabinet meeting on September 3 at Pragathi Bhavan. The cabinet will finalise the schedule for convening the monsoon session of Legislative Assembly and other issues.

The Budget session of the Legislative Assembly was adjourned sine die on March 15 and as per Constitutional norms, the House has to meet once in six months. The House has to meet before September 14. 

...
