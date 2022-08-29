  
Nation Politics 29 Aug 2022 Bandi is a liar, los ...
Nation, Politics

Bandi is a liar, lost his mind: Ponnam

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Aug 29, 2022, 11:50 pm IST
Updated Aug 30, 2022, 12:31 am IST
KARIMNAGAR: BJP state chief and Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar might have lost his mind going round the state with his meaningless padayatras, said senior Congress leader and former MP Ponnam Prabhakar, adding that he made all false statements in the Warangal meeting on August 27 that the BJP was preparing a separate room in Karimnagar jail for Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao only to provoke people.

He, along with other leaders, visited the Karimnagar jail and enquired the authorities about the separate room which was prepared for Chandrashekar Rao on Monday.

Speaking on the occasion, Prabhakar said when he, along with other Congress leaders, tried to find out the facts whether the words uttered by Bandi Sanjay were correct or not, learnt that Sanjay was a very big liar, a joota and psychic person.

The jail authorities informed the Congress leaders that such separate rooms were not there in jail. Apart from that, they also said if anyone made such kind of comments, people should not believe it because everyone would be treated equally in jail and such comments were not correct, he said.

Prabhakar alleged that being a Member of Parliament who represented Karimnagar, instead of taking up developmental works in Karimnagar and resolve the problems of people in his Parliament segment, Sanjay Kumar who lost his mind was roaming across the state and by making baseless and meaningless comments, insulting the people of Karimnagar who elected him.

“Whatever Sanjay utters is all fake. He is still thinking like a corporator even after becoming an MP and BJP state president and is not talking as per his position. People are feeling ashamed of him and not believing his fake words. People of various mandals are filing missing cases on Sanjay in police stations as he is not visiting their respective mandals,” he pointed out.

DCC president K. Satyanarayana, City Congress president K. Narendar Reddy and Choppadandi in-charge M. Satyam were among those who were present.

