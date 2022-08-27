  
Bandi’s Praja Sangram Yatra concludes on a grand note

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | PULI SHARAT KUMAR
Published Aug 27, 2022, 11:59 pm IST
Updated Aug 28, 2022, 2:01 am IST
Warangal: The third phase of Praja Sangram Yatra undertaken by BJP state chief and Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar, which started on August 2, concluded on a grand note at Arts and Science College ground in Warangal on Saturday.

The final day saw him start the padayatra from Vaagdevi Engineering college
in Bollikunta near Mamnoor. Thousands of BJP activists along with various
folk artists playing drums accorded a grand welcome to Sanjay, who, at one
stage, found it difficult to walk through the surging crowds. 

Meanwhile, a tense atmosphere prevailed for a while when the padayatra
entered Budidagadda near Warangal chowrastha. Police officials tried to
interrupt the yatra while ACP Kalakota Giri pushed Errabelli Pradeep Rao,
brother of panchayat raj minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao, for questioning
them. Pradeep Rao recent joined the BJP.

BJP national president J.P. Nadda and Sanjay visited the Sri Bhadrakali
temple around 4 pm. After offering prayers they called on Prof. K.
Venkatnarayana who played a key role in the separate Telangana movement
before reaching the meeting venue.

Despite police restrictions and difficulty in parking, people came from all
corners of the state. This included elders, women and youth.
When Sanjay started his speech, hundreds of people stationed outside rushed
to the venue to hear him from close quarters.

Tags: bandi sanjay, praja sangrama yatra, jp nadda
Location: India, Telangana


