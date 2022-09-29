  
CM Jagan to replace poor performers with able candidates for next polls

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | MD ILYAS
Published Sep 29, 2022, 12:40 am IST
Updated Sep 29, 2022, 12:40 am IST
 Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy(C). (DC Image)

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy reiterated on Wednesday that the Gadapa Gadapaku programme should be carried out for 16 days in a month and warned 27 “poorly performing” MLAs they would not get party tickets if they failed to improve their performance.

The Chief Minister gave another strong dose to nine of the party’s regional coordinators, expressing dissatisfaction over their work and instructed them to perform better.

The YSRC chief, hinted that selection of party candidates would be done six month before the elections said he would have no hesitation selecting a better candidate in place of poor performers.

The CM reviewed the performances of MLAs and cabinet ministers as part of the mass contact Gadapa Gadapaku Mana Prabhutvam in a meeting held at the CM Camp office in Tadepalli.

Addressing party MLAs and coordinators, he said there are no shortcuts and every leader should interact with people for at least 16 days a month and explain to them about the welfare activities being carried out by the government.

Jagan said, “I do not want to read out the names of 27 MLAs who were found less active and not participating in the door-to-door campaigns of the party. I say again. Hit 175 out of 175. Not a single seat should be missed. To achieve this goal, I have given you a good plan in the form of Gadapa Gadapaku Mana Prabhutvam. Getting 175 out of 175 seats for YSRC is not impossible.”

“As 85 per cent of the houses have beneficiaries of our welfare schemes and we have fulfilled 98.4 per cent of the promises, disbursing Rs 1.71 lakh crore, winning all the 175 seats is not impossible. You have to reach out to all the houses. During your visits to village secretariats, you should solve the problems of the people. Funds are sanctioned to the village and ward secretariats.”

"Elections are 19 months away. Since politics is our chosen field, we have to follow the action plan. The next review will be held in the first week of December.”

Mentioning reports that some MLAs are sending their sons to the programme, CM Jagan said this was not the right time to send sons and relatives to the houses. MLAs must go and meet people themselves. The services of sons and relatives can be used during election campaigns.”

“We are giving Rs 20 lakh to each secretariat, which should be spent on things that are useful for the village,” the chief minister stressed.

Jagan said, “Let me tell you. There are no shortcuts for a pass while writing the exam. I want to re-field all of you in the elections and hence am working for the betterment of your performance. I will conduct a survey six months before the elections. I will give tickets again only if your performance is good. Let's meet again in the first two weeks of December. We will have 70 days. So, 16 days per month. Every house should be visited in every secretariat. Take the lunch box with you. Spend at least three days in each Secretariat.”

Jagan expressed unhappiness over the functioning of nine regional coordinators of the party, saying they failed to meet his expectations. Regional coordinators were senior leaders and they should perform better, he said.

