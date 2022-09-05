  
Nation Politics 05 Sep 2022 Polls in Andhra Prad ...
Nation, Politics

Polls in Andhra Pradesh to see fight over freebies

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | MD ILLYAS
Published Sep 5, 2022, 6:51 am IST
Updated Sep 5, 2022, 7:00 am IST
TD chief Chandrababu Naidu and Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (PTI file image)
 TD chief Chandrababu Naidu and Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (PTI file image)

VIJAYAWADA: Freebies will be a deciding factor in elections in Andhra Pradesh. Ruling YSR Congress echoes its welfare mantra to attract masses while the opposition Telugu Desam, which opposes disbursal of money in the name of welfare, has changed its tune.

TD chief Chandrababu Naidu has announced that, if elected to power, he will provide more welfare aid to people than the present Jagan government.

Recently, the Jagan government filed an implead petition in the Supreme Court in the freebies case stressing its dedication to continuation of the welfare schemes. The other parties are also planning to offer innovative freebies to attract the public in the elections. Hence, freebies will be the main agenda for the 2024 elections.

Chief Minister Jagan Reddy, banking on his government’s flawless welfare schemes implementation, started a negative campaign against Chandrababu Naidu by warning the people that these benefits would be stopped if the TD comes to power.

The Navaratnalu welfare schemes are the main strengths of Jagan now, as he implemented the YSRC manifesto promises in the first three years of his rule against all odds. Two out of the three years since Jagan came to power were consumed by the woes of the Corona pandemic. Even the financial crisis caused by the pandemic situation did not deter him from the implementation of these schemes.

Almost every poor family is benefiting from one or the other scheme of the state government. A sum of Rs.1.60 lakh crore was disbursed to beneficiaries of these schemes without any break since 2019.

TD chief Naidu had accused Jagan of disbursing public money as Pappu-Bellalu (dal-jaggery), and was saying that this made people lazy, forced AP into huge debts and turned the state into a Sri Lanka kind of situation.

Naidu and all leaders conducted extensive campaigns on state finances, debts and crises but these failed to click, as people trusted Jagan and gave his party victory in every election in the past three years, including the local elections in Naidu’s bastion Kuppam. These results forced the TD to have a rethink.

The TD chief, in his recent Kuppam visit, announced that he will implement welfare schemes beyond Navaratnalu and that such poll promises will be included in the TD’s  next election manifesto. According to reports, TD will chalk out better welfare schemes compared to Navaratnalu to win support of the masses.
 
Political analysts note that Jagan’s dedication cannot be questioned vis-a-vis implementation of poll promises, compared to Naidu. Naidu promised loan waiver to farmers and women but he did not implement this fully by weakening it with many norms, they pointed out.

The unemployment allowance, marriage assistance, free education of Minority girls, free laptops to students and interestingly Anna Canteens also started six months before the last assembly elections, that too in selected areas. People distrusted Naidu even though he started disbursing amounts to DWACRA women before elections, and voted for YSRC, it was noted.

Jagan is disbursing the benefits of all schemes by pressing a button and the money goes directly into the accounts of the beneficiaries without any corruption. He thus won the trust of a majority of the people.

Analysts note that Naidu was famous for shunning welfare schemes by citing excuses but is now sensing danger and hence opted for freebies. Freebies are thus going to play a major role in 2024 elections, but Naidu will first have to win the trust of the people that he would implement his promises.

...
Tags: andhra pradesh goverment, telugu desam party(tdp), ysr congress party (ysrcp), freebies
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada


Horoscope 05 September 2022, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Nation

Finance minister T. Harish Rao — DC File Image

Harish flays Nirmala’s Telangana debts' remarks

A documentary, ‘Other Kohinoors – The Rocks of Hyderabad,’ showcasing the heritage of rocks of the city, was premiered at Prasads Imax on Sunday. — DC Image

Documentary brings focus on vanishing rocks

The badly damaged car (DC)

Uber driver chased, robbed for not chanting 'Jai Shri Ram'

The TRS is all set to corner BJP in the monsoon session of the Legislative Assembly and Council scheduled to begin on Tuesday. (Twitter)

TRS sharpens weapons to ‘silence’ BJP in Assembly



MOST POPULAR

 

Hyderabad's freelance biryani chefs in big demand

Not many may be aware of it, but the fact is that a new breed of biryani specialists has emerged in the twin cities. (File Image)
 

Monkeys that snatched inspector's cap and magistrate's eyeglasses

A monkey looks at a police cap with great amusement in Vrindavan. (Image: Twitter)
 

Men in Telangana, Andhra Pradesh have more sexual partners

DC graphic
 

Covid patients at increased risk of psychiatric conditions after two years: Lancet

The likelihood of most neurological and psychiatric diagnoses after COVID-19 was lower in children than in adults. (Twitter)
 

Do we need to worry about the new China virus?

A file photo (ANI)
 

Swag and the South

Bollywood actors Dhanush (C) poses with American movie directors and producers Joseph Russo and his brother Anthony Russo during the special screening of Netflix’s upcoming action thriller movie ‘The Gray Man’ in Mumbai on July 20, 2022. (AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Ghulam Nabi Azad's public rally in Jammu today, likely to launch new party

Former Congress leader GM Saroori flashes the victory sign as he poses for photos in front of a hoarding of former J&K chief minister Ghulam Nabi Azad ahead of his public meeting, in Jammu, Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022. (PTI Photo)(

Don't quit BJP but work for AAP internally: Kejriwal tells Gujarat BJP workers

Delhi Chief Minister and AAP Convener Arvind Kejriwal interacts with locals during his visit to the poll-bound Gujarat state, in Rajkot, Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022. (PTI Photo)

'Modi government has 2 brothers -- unemployment and inflation', says Congress

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh (PTI)

AAP alleges Delhi LG 'misused his post', Saxena's office hits back

A file photo of Delhi Chief Minister & AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal (PTI)

CBI given me 'clean chit', says Sisodia after search of his locker

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia outside the Vasundhara branch of Punjab National Bank amid a search of his bank locker by Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) officials in connection with alleged irregularities in Delhi Excise Policy. (Photo: PTI)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->