Nation Politics 27 Sep 2019
Nation, Politics

'Vindictive govt targeting Sharad Pawar,' says Rahul Gandhi

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Sep 27, 2019, 12:07 pm IST
Updated Sep 27, 2019, 12:23 pm IST
Earlier this week, Sharad Pawar was named in a money laundering case and NCP workers staged protests in Mumbai.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday criticised the Modi-led BJP government calling it a vindictive move for targeting Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar in connection with a scam at Maharashtra State Cooperative Bank just a month before the Maharashtra elections. (Photo: File)
Mumbai: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday criticised the Modi-led BJP government calling it a vindictive move for targeting Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar in connection with a scam at Maharashtra State Cooperative Bank just a month before the Maharashtra elections.

"Sharad Pawar Ji is the latest Opposition leader to be targeted by a vindictive Government. The timing of this action, a month before elections in Maharashtra, reeks of political opportunism," Gandhi tweeted.

 

Pawar would appear before the Enforcement Directorate on Friday and the Mumbai Police has banned large gatherings near the Ballard Estate in south Mumbai. Earlier this week, Sharad Pawar was named in a money laundering case and NCP workers staged protests in Mumbai.

Though, Pawar has not been summoned by the probe agency in money laundering case in connection with a scam at the Maharashtra State Cooperative Bank, but senior leader said he would appear before the agency before getting involved with state elections.

Section 144 in South Mumbai ahead of Sharad Pawar's visit to ED today

A late night communication from the police said that prohibitory orders have also been imposed under the jurisdictions of Colaba, Cuffe Parade, Marine Drive, Dongri, Azad Maidan, JJ Marg and MRA Marg police stations.

Sharad Pawar has appealed to NCP workers not to gather outside the office of the Enforcement Directorate.

 

...
Tags: sharad pawar, ncp, rahul gandhi, maharashtra assembly elections 2019, ed, money laundering case
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)


