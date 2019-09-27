Nation Current Affairs 27 Sep 2019 Section 144 in South ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Section 144 in South Mumbai ahead of Sharad Pawar's visit to ED today

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | Edited by : GARGI CHAUDHRY
Published Sep 27, 2019, 9:08 am IST
Updated Sep 27, 2019, 9:11 am IST
Sharad Pawar has appealed to NCP workers not to gather outside the office of the Enforcement Directorate.
Earlier this week, Sharad Pawar was named in a money laundering case and NCP workers staged protests in Mumbai. (Photo: File)
 Earlier this week, Sharad Pawar was named in a money laundering case and NCP workers staged protests in Mumbai. (Photo: File)

Mumbai: Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar is set to appear before the Enforcement Directorate on Friday and the Mumbai Police has banned large gatherings near the Ballard Estate in south Mumbai. Earlier this week, Sharad Pawar was named in a money laundering case and NCP workers staged protests in Mumbai.

"Section 144 imposed for tomorrow at Mumbai's Ballad Estate where the Enforcement Directorate office is located," the Mumbai Police said on Thursday evening, anticipating protests. State NCP's office is in the same area and there is a possibility that large number of NCP supporters would gather during Sharad Pawar's visit," a senior police official told news agency PTI.

 

A late night communication from the police said that prohibitory orders have also been imposed under the jurisdictions of Colaba, Cuffe Parade, Marine Drive, Dongri, Azad Maidan, JJ Marg and MRA Marg police stations.

Sharad Pawar has appealed to NCP workers not to gather outside the office of the Enforcement Directorate.

On Thursday, Pawar tweeted: "As mentioned during my press conference yesterday, I will be visiting the Mumbai ED office at Ballard Estate tomorrow, Friday 27 September, at 14.00 hrs. @MumbaiPolice @NCPspeaks."

"I appeal to all my NCP cadre and supporters not to gather near the ED office premises," he added.

Though, Pawar has not been summoned by the probe agency in money laundering case in connection with a scam at the Maharashtra State Cooperative Bank, but senior leader said he would appear before the agency before getting involved with state elections.

 

Tags: ncp, sharad pawar, money laundering case, ed
Location: India, Maharashtra


