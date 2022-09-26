  
Posters with DC clip of 'Naidu versus NTR' turn viral in Vijayawada

VIJAYAWADA: Posters with a news clip of Deccan Chronicle 25 years ago with a quote from TD leader Chandrababu Naidu, titled, “Babu: We don’t need NTR” were found pasted across the city on Sunday, attracting wide public attention.
 
It is learnt that unknown persons pasted these in the early morning hours on Sunday in busy areas like Ramesh Hospitals, Benz Circle, Siddhartha College, Satyanarayanapuram, Krishna Lanka, Patamata, Ajit Singh Nagar, Vidyadharapuram, Governor Peta, Seetannapeta etc and these posters turned viral.
 
In some places, however, unidentified hands tore away the posters. The clipping was from an interview given by Chandrababu to Deccan Chronicle at that time.
 
Notably, health minister Vidadala Rajni, while introducing a health university name change bill in the assembly’s monsoon session, had shown the DC clip “Babu: We don’t need NTR”, that was published by DC 25 years ago. Referring to the clip, she also quoted Naidu as saying there were no moral values in NTR and hence the TD did not want NTR.
 
She said this reflected the kind of respect and dedication Naidu had for NTR, and added that Naidu or the present versions of the TD had no right to talk about NTR.
 
Political analysts say that Dasara is going to start from Monday in which lakhs of devotees from all over the state would visit the Goddess Kanaka Durga Temple in the city. In such an environment, the posters on the “Babu: We don't need NTR” pasted all over the city were aimed at exposing Naidu’s anti-NTR stands, among the public, they felt.

 

