  
Nation Politics 21 Sep 2022 DC clip of Naidu dis ...
Nation, Politics

DC clip of Naidu displayed in AP assembly turns viral

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Sep 22, 2022, 12:20 am IST
Updated Sep 22, 2022, 12:20 am IST
Minister Rajni showed the DC clip with the title, ‘Babu: We don’t need NTR’, published 25 years ago. (By Arrangement)
 Minister Rajni showed the DC clip with the title, ‘Babu: We don’t need NTR’, published 25 years ago. (By Arrangement)

VIJAYAWADA: YSRC leaders used a Deccan Chronicle clip of 25 years ago to buttress their argument in favour of changing the name of Dr NTR University of Health Sciences to Dr University of Health Sciences in the AP Assembly on Wednesday.

They showed the clip on the screen in the house and it turned viral on social media platforms.

Minister for medical and health Vidadala Rajni introduced the bill in the assembly. Explaining about the character of Chandrababu Naidu vis-à-vis his dealings with father-in-law NT Rama Rao including his forcible snatching of the Telugu Desam party and power from NTR.

Minister Rajni showed the DC clip with the title, ‘Babu: We don’t need NTR’, published 25 years ago. Referring to the DC clip, she said that Naidu claimed there were no moral values in NTR and hence they “don’t need NTR.” She said that this reflected lack of both respect and dedication and here there is no right for TD leaders including Naidu to talk about NTR. She said, “Our leader and chief minister Jagan had a lot of respect and honour towards NTR. Jagan gave NTR name to the new district and hence he has the right to speak about NTR.”

Another video clip of the talks between Naidu and a vernacular channel chief Radha Krishna was also shown on the assembly screen. In this, Naidu spoke about removal of NTR’s name from welfare schemes and addressed his father-in-law in a disrespectful manner.

Minister Rajni quoting the video clip said that Naidu has no respect towards NTR and he and the other TD leaders were playing dramas vis-a-vis the name change.

Later, delivering concluding remarks, CM Jagan said, “Sister Rajni explained in detail about Naidu on the big screen with the clips.” He recalled that Naidu had worked to get awards for others. But Naidu never tried to recommend Bharat Ratna and other awards to NTR.”

...
Tags: chandrababu naidu, nt rama rao, telugu desam party (tdp)
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh


Latest From Nation

Huzurabad MLA and BJP leader Etala Rajendar alleged KCR siphoned off lakhs of acres of land after Dharani portal came into force. (Photo: Twitter)

Etala says KCR siphoned off lakhs of acres of land in TS through Dharani portal

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation had received 1.39 lakh applications from building owners and builders for regularising illegal constructions under the BRS, which the Telangana government announced in November 2015. — Representational image/DC

Telangana eyes Rs 1,000 cr via building regularisation plan

Asaduddin Owaisi. (Twitter)

Yogi planning to take over Wakf property, alleges Owaisi

Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao. (Twitter)

TS faces grants cut after loan



MOST POPULAR

 

Depression among animals fail to get attention, say experts

Animal experts say although animals express their feelings in a variety of ways, people often fail to meet their emotional needs or improperly interpret their behaviour, leaving pets with serious mental illnesses. (Image: DC)
 

Don’t give kids antibiotics, docs warn parents

Antibiotics are effective only against bacterial infections while most infections among children during monsoon are viral, opine many doctors. (Photo: Representational/Pixabay)
 

How to Get Thick Eyebrows: 10 Simple Ways To Do

Ways to get thicker eyebrows (Image: Twitter)
 

12 Best Juices for Weight Loss

Vitamin C is good for weight loss, as it boosts your metabolism and helps burn calories and fat.
 

Submit report on errant pubs, Telangana HC tells top cops

Justice Lalitha wanted to know from the police, GHMC and excise department whether they were adhering to the statutory duties and obligations before granting permissions or whether they were taking action only when they were compelled to do so (Representational image/DC)
 

World's largest cricket jersey was made within nine days

The jersey got Guinness record recognition in the IPL final in Ahmedabad on Sunday. (By Arrangement)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Will file Cong prez poll nomination if party people wish so: Ashok Gehlot

Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot (PTI photo)

TD leaders slam Jagan for changing the name of Health University

File photo of Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy. (DC Image)

How YSR's name fits health university, asks Naidu

Telugu Desam chief and former CM Chandrababu Naidu. (DC Image)

Jagan govt gives YSR name to Health University, issue raises heat in AP assembly

The Assembly passed the renaming bill after the suspension of Opposition Telugu Desam legislators. (Representational Image)

Sonia Gandhi, Rahul permission not required to contest Cong presidential poll: party

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with other party leaders during the 14th day of party's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra', in Kochi, Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022. (PTI Photo
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->