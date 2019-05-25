LOK SABHA ELECTIONS 2019: INDIA DECIDES

search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation Politics 25 May 2019 After massive victor ...
Nation, Politics

After massive victory, PM Modi to seek mother's blessings in Gujarat tomorrow

PTI
Published May 25, 2019, 10:58 am IST
Updated May 25, 2019, 11:22 am IST
On Thursday, as the nation was preparing to welcome Modi as PM for second time, proud mother Heeraben came out of her home to greet media.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be in Gujarat on Sunday evening to seek the blessings of his mother after his BJP-led NDA returned to power with a massive majority in the Lok Sabha elections. (Photo: File)
 Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be in Gujarat on Sunday evening to seek the blessings of his mother after his BJP-led NDA returned to power with a massive majority in the Lok Sabha elections. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be in Gujarat on Sunday evening to seek the blessings of his mother after his BJP-led NDA returned to power with a massive majority in the Lok Sabha elections.

On Monday, he will be in Varanasi, the LS seat he retained in the elections by a margin of 4.79 lakh votes.

 

"Will be going to Gujarat tomorrow evening, to seek blessings of my Mother. Day after tomorrow morning, I will be in Kashi to thank the people of this great land for reposing their faith in me," the Prime Minister tweeted.

On Thursday, as the nation was preparing to welcome Narendra Modi as Prime Minister for the second time, proud mother Heeraben came out of her home to greet the media.

Read: Watch: Mother Heeraben Modi greets media after son gets second term

A day after the Lok Sabha verdict gave a second term to Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led NDA with a thumping majority, BJP sources indicated on Friday that the swearing-in ceremony of the new government could take place on May 30, giving Modi enough time to visit his parliamentary constituency Varanasi on May 28.

Also Read: Narendra Modi meets seniors, to take oath on May 30

As celebrations in the saffron party continued, Modi and BJP president Amit Shah on Friday morning called on party veterans L.K. Advani and Murli Manohar Joshi to seek their blessings.

 

Keep yourself updated on Lok Sabha Elections 2019 with our round-the-clock coverage -- breaking news, updates, analyses et all. Happy reading.

...
Tags: 17thloksabhaelectionresults, narendra modi, bjp, mother, blessing
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

The police said that they have arrested all the five accused who mercilessly had beaten up the victims with sticks. (Photo: Screengrab)

Cow vigilantes thrash 3 youth for possessing beef in MP, 5 arrested

Former prime minister HD Deve Gowda on Friday dismissed as 'not a big issue', his drubbing at the Lok Sabha polls. (Photo: File)

LS results not a big issue: Deve Gowda after facing defeat twice

An X-ray test was conducted on Sen at the hospital here revealed that there was not just a knife, but several other objects. (Photo: Twitter I ANI)

Himachal Pradesh: Spoons, knife, toothbrush, screwdriver found in man's stomach

'The colour of communalism I do not believe in. There is aggression and tolerance in every religion. I am a humble servant of the gentle Renaissance raised in Bengal. I don't believe in selling religious aggression, I believe in a religion that draws from humanism,' she wrote. (Photo: AP | File)

On BJP's double-digit show in Bengal, Mamata pens poem ‘I don’t agree’



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Now, teach you brain to suppress bad memories

Inside our brains, a cashew-shaped structure called the hippocampus stores the sensory and emotional information that makes up memories, whether they are positive or negative. (Photo: Representational/Pixabay)
 

Salman Khan’s new challenge for 'Bharat' is all set to take over internet; watch

A screengrab from Bharat trailer. (Courtesy: YouTube/T-Series)
 

Modi is 'great man and leader': Donald Trump

Modi-led BJP has swept the 17th Lok Sabha elections, garnering 303 seats. (Photo:AP)
 

Traffic jam at summit, no entry put up for Mount Everest

The photo taken on May 22, 2019 and released by climber Nirmal Purjas Project Possible expedition shows heavy traffic of mountain climbers lining up to stand at the summit of Mount Everest. Many teams had to line up for hours on May 22 to reach the summit, risking frostbites and altitude sickness, as a rush of climbers marked one of the busiest days on the worlds highest mountain. — AFP
 

ICC World Cup 2019: The battle of India's spin twins

Yuzvendra Chahal has taken 72 wickets in 41 ODI matches at an economy of 4.89. (Photo: PTI/AP)
 

No Cong MP left on bullet train route: Twitter users mock Oppn

Churchgate is located in south Mumbai, from where Arvind Ganpat Sawant of the BJP's cantankerous ally Shiv Sena won. (Representational Image/ indiarailinfo.com)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

LS polls was battle between Rahul Gandhi, Narendra Modi: Gopal Rai

Cabinet Minister Gopal Rai held a press conference. (Photo: File)

CWC meet to begin shortly, Cong to discuss on poll debacle

Congress, despite extensive campaigning by its president Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi, was decimated to a single seat in Uttar Pradesh - Sonia Gandhi's Raebareli Lok Sabha seat. (Photo: File)

Subhrangshu Roy sacked from TMC; to join BJP says, 'Many feel suffocated'

Subhrangshu, the TMC legislator from Bijpur, is the son of BJP leader Mukul Roy. (Photo: PTI)

Narendra Modi win: NRIs in celebratory mood

Prime Minister Narendra Modi as he, along with BJP president Amit Shah (Photo: AP)

Urban Legend: Will Karnataka’s colossus rise from the ashes?

H.D. Deve Gowda
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham