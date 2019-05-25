LOK SABHA ELECTIONS 2019: INDIA DECIDES

Narendra Modi meets seniors, to take oath on May 30

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published May 25, 2019, 12:58 am IST
Updated May 25, 2019, 12:58 am IST
NDA MPs to meet today to formally elect Modi as leader.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP president Amit Shah meet senior leader L.K. Advani after their victory in the Lok Sabha elections, in New Delhi, on Friday. (Photo: PTI)
 Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP president Amit Shah meet senior leader L.K. Advani after their victory in the Lok Sabha elections, in New Delhi, on Friday. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: A day after the Lok Sabha verdict gave a second term to Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led NDA with a thumping majority, BJP sources indicated on Friday that the swearing-in ceremony of the new government could take place on May 30, giving Mr Modi enough time to visit his parliamentary constituency Varanasi on May 28 and seek his mother’s blessings in Gandhinagar the next day.

As celebrations in the saffron party continued, Mr Modi and BJP president Amit Shah on Friday called on party veterans L.K. Advani and Murli Manohar Joshi to seek their blessings.

 

Later in the day, Mr Modi met President Ram Nath Kovind and tendered his resignation along with that of his Council of Ministers. The President accepted the resignation and asked Mr Modi and the Council of Ministers to continue till the new government assumes office.

The BJP, meanwhile, has called a meeting of its newly elected MPs on Saturday that is expected to be followed by a meeting of the NDA to formally elect Mr Modi as their leader, setting in motion the process of formation of the new government.

The BJP said the meeting will take place in Parliament’s Central Hall at 5 pm. Mr Modi is expected to address the MPs following his election as their leader. Prior to this, BJP MPs will meet separately at Parliament House. The NDA has won more than 350 members in Lok Sabha, including 303 of the BJP.

BJP circles were abuzz with speculation over the possibility of several new faces from states like West Bengal, Odisha and Telangana state making it to the next Modi Cabinet. Many BJP leaders are of the view that Mr Shah may join the Modi Cabinet and is likely to be considered for either of the four key ministries — home, finance, external affairs and defence.

With Smriti Irani handing a shock defeat to Congress president Rahul Gandhi in Amethi, it is expected that the party may reward her with an  important responsibility.

During the day, Mr Modi visited Mr Advani’s home and touched the feet of the party veteran before holding a brief interaction. Mr Advani had congratulated Mr Modi for his “unprecedented victory” and had hailed Mr Shah for an “enormous effort” in taking the party’s message to the voters.

Mr Modi later tweeted, “Called on respected Advani Ji. The BJP’s successes today are possible because greats like him spent decades building the party and providing a fresh ideological narrative to the people.”

After meeting Mr Advani, both Mr Shah and Mr Modi met Dr Joshi at the latter’s house. Dr Joshi greeted Mr Modi with a bouquet and presented him a stole.

In another tweet, Mr Modi said, “Dr Murli Manohar Joshi is a scholar and intellectual par excellence. His contribution towards improving Indian education is remarkable. He has always worked to strengthen the BJP and mentor several karyakartas, including me... Met him this morning and sought his blessings.”

Later talking to media, Dr Joshi said both Mr Modi and Mr Shah have done a great job and ensured a “magical victory” for the party.

Both Mr Advani and Dr Joshi, member of party’s “Margdarshak Mandal,” did not contest the polls.

Earlier, the outgoing Union Cabinet adopted a resolution recommending the dissolution of the 16th Lok Sabha.

...
Tags: lok sabha results, prime minister narendra modi, bjp president amit shah
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


More From Current Affairs

Telangana government postpones schools reopening to June 12 as heatwave continues

The date extension request was made by child activists earlier also. They had submitted a representation to education minster as well. (Representational Image)

Hyderabad: Rs 73,523 crore fresh tax target set

For Bengaluru, it is Rs 1,52,533 crore (Rs 75,128 crore towards corporate tax and Rs 77,405 crore personal I-T) and Chennai Rs 92,257 crore (Rs 49,697 crore towards corporate tax and Rs 42,560 crore personal I-T) and for Kochi Rs 21,378 crore (Rs 9,406 crore corporate tax and Rs 11,971 crore personal I-T).

17th Lok Sabha election results: What brought about the Modi wave?

The 2014 BJP campaign was of hope, in which Modi sold India a vision for the future, but 2019 was about reminding people of what might happen if not voted again. (Photo: AP)

ED moves Delhi HC for cancellation of bail to Vadra in money laundering case

The ED had opposed Vadra's application, saying he was 'needed to be dealt with custodial interrogation and that there was a risk of tampering with the investigation'. (Photo: File)

‘Feeling of regret’ led BJP’s victory in Hindi heartland states

The 2018 state polls verdict was against former chief minister Vasundhara Raje while the support for Narendra Modi remained strong. (Photo: File)
