Nation, Politics

People of RK Nagar have elected me as Amma's successor, says Dhinakaran

PTI
Published Dec 24, 2017, 11:55 am IST
Updated Dec 24, 2017, 1:13 pm IST
TTV Dhinakaran says that the government of Chief Minister E Palanisamy will fall in coming three months.
TTV Dhinakaran also sought to make light of the K Palanisamy camp winning the 'Two Leaves' symbol after both camps staked claim for it before the Election Commission. (Photo: PTI)
Madurai: With early trends of counting of votes for RK Nagar bypoll favouring independent candidate TTV Dhinakaran, the sidelined AIADMK leader on Sunday said it showed that people want a change of regime.

Dhinakaran said, "We are the true AIADMK...  people of RK Nagar have elected Amma's successor."

 

He also sought to make light of the K Palanisamy camp winning the 'Two Leaves' symbol after both camps staked claim for it before the Election Commission.

"During my recent visits to various parts of Tamil Nadu such as Avinashi (Tirupur) and Arumanai (Kanyakumari), people said the pressure cooker (his poll symbol at RK Nagar) will win. They want a change of this regime," he said.

Dhinakaran's statement to reporters in Madurai came in response to the early leads he had taken against his AIADMK rival E Madhusudhanan and DMK's N Maruthu Ganesh.

Claiming victory, he said, "this is the best gift for the 1.5 crore party supporters" on the 30th death anniversary of party founder, the late Chief Minister MG Ramachandran, fondly addressed as MGR.

On the symbol issue, with the Election Commission awarding it recently to the Palanisamy-led camp, Dhinakaran said only a candidate determines the symbol.

"We are the true AIADMK. A candidate determines the symbol. I have already said the 'Two Leaves' will be a success symbol only if it was with Puratchi Thalaivar (MGR) and Amma (Jayalalithaa). Will the people vote if it is handed over to MN Nambiar and PS Veerappa," he asked, amidst chuckles from his supporters.

Nambiar and Veerappa are famous yesteryear villains, with the former being cast against MGR in many of the matinee idol's films.

Dhinakaran said the Palanisamy government will "end in three months."

“I firmly believe that it is time for this government to go, and in the coming 3 months you will see this government go,” ANI quoted Dhinakaran as saying.

Meanwhile, jubilant supporters of Dhinakaran celebrated by distributing sweets and bursting crackers, while exuding confidence that their leader would triumph with a thumping margin.

