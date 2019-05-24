LOK SABHA ELECTIONS 2019: INDIA DECIDES

Nation, Politics

News Digest: A sharp, speedy recap of the day's headlines

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published May 24, 2019, 9:53 pm IST
Updated May 24, 2019, 9:55 pm IST
Here are the top national, international headlines of the day.
Mumbai: Have you missed any news today? Here are the top national, international headlines of the day


 

 

Jaitley unwilling to join government: Finance Minister Arun Jaitley is unlikely to be a part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Cabinet in the BJP government's second term due to his ill health, which may require him to travel to either the UK or the US for treatment

Read: Jaitley may not take ministerial position; health being primary reason

Surat fire mishap kills 19: At least 19 students of a coaching class were killed when they jumped off a commercial complex after it caught fire Friday afternoon, Gujarat Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel said.

Read: Several students dead, injured as fire breaks out in Surat

Theresa May resigns: British Prime Minister Theresa May is set to resign on Friday, June 7, triggering a contest that will bring a new leader to power who is likely to push for a more decisive Brexit divorce deal.

Read: Theresa May resigns over failed Brexit, Britain looks for new Prime Minister

DMK's hit and miss: The DMK has covered much ground but it will not be possible for the party to form government in Tamil Nadu as its rival All India Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) has won nine seats in the state by-election taking its member-tally to 123 in the state Assembly which needs 118 members to claim the majority.

Read: Lok Sabha done, Stalin’s eyes now on Assembly 2021

Modi-Shah meet Advani-Joshi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP president Amit Shah on Friday visited veteran leaders LK Advani and Murli Manohar Joshi to seek their blessings after the BJP-led NDA won a second term with a resounding majority.

Read: After massive victory, PM Modi, Amit Shah visit LK Advani, MM Joshi

Modi's oath-taking ceremony: A galaxy of top world leaders could be invited to attend Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s swearing-in ceremony. The leaders to be invited include those from P-5 countries

Read: World leaders may be invited to attend PM Modi’s swearing-in ceremony

Farooq Abdullah says Article 370 can't be removed: National Conference (NC) president Farooq Abdullah said on Friday that Prime Minister Narendra Modi cannot remove Article 35-A and Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir.

He said the prime minister should make efforts to unite the people of the country instead of dividing them.

Read: Modi cannot remove Article 370, 35-A from J&K: Farooq Abdullah

Kumaraswamy gathers MLAs support: A day after suffering a rout in the Lok Sabha elections, the Karnataka cabinet on Friday reposed its 'faith and confidence' in the leadership of Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy, asserting the Congress-JD(S) coalition would continue.

Read: After LS poll rout, K'taka cabinet reposes faith in Kumaraswamy

Kejriwal congratulates Modi: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the "historic" win of the NDA in the Lok Sabha election.

Except North West and South Delhi seats, where the AAP is in the second spot, the ruling party in Delhi came at the third position in all the other five constituencies.

Read: Will work with PM Modi for betterment of Delhi people: Kejriwal

World leaders congratulate Modi: Leaders across the globe congratulated PM Narendra Modi on his spectacular electoral victory. US President Trump, Russian President Putin, Japanese PM Abe, Israel PM Netanyahu, Pakistan's PM Imran Khan conveyed their greetings to the PM Modi.

Read: Trump, Imran Khan, other leaders congratulate PM Modi after he gets majority

 

Tags: rahul gandhi, amit shah, narendra modi, 22019 lok sabha election
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)


